Glen Ellyn, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - April 20, 2023) - The Cleve Carney Museum of Art (CCMA) in the McAninch Arts Center (MAC) on the College of DuPage (COD) campus presents WARHOL featuring "Andy Warhol Portfolios: A Life in Pop | Works from the Bank of America Collection." This multi-faceted exhibition will be on display in its entirety at 425 Fawell Blvd., June 3 - Sept. 10 only.

WARHOL unfolds across nearly 11,000 square-feet of exhibition space. Visitors will learn about Andy Warhol's life through interactive exhibits, recreations and videos created exclusively for WARHOL including a historical exhibit highlighting key points in Warhol's life and career, a Kids Pop Art Print Factory, Studio 54 Experience, a Central Park-inspired outdoor café and a Silver Clouds installation. Transitional spaces will feature official Warhol designed and licensed handprinted wallpaper, an interactive map of New York featuring key locations in Warhol's life, and videos containing interviews of and about Warhol.

Artwork showcased in WARHOL includes 94 works from "Andy Warhol Portfolios: A Life in Pop | Works from the Bank of America Collection" on loan through Bank of America's Art in our Communities® program. The exhibition also features additional Warhol works from the COD Permanent Art Collection including more than 150 photographs by Warhol, both black-and-white gelatin silver prints and color.

Exhibition tickets are available at Warhol2023.org or by calling 630.942.4000. Discounts are available for groups of 20 or more. Tickets grant free admission to on-site lectures by renowned authors and Warhol experts, concerts and more throughout the summer (reservations required).

More than two dozen communities in DuPage County are gearing up for WARHOL with Warhol-inspired public pop art, special events, and restaurant and leisure packages to celebrate their civic pride and encourage visitors to discover what DuPage County has to offer. For more information visit Warhol2023.org.

WARHOL featuring "Andy Warhol Portfolios: A Life in Pop | Works from the Bank of America Collection" is presented by Bank of America and made possible through support from Ball Horticultural Company, Bjarne R. Ullsvik, Wight & Company, DuPage Foundation; JCS Arts, Health and Education Fund of the DuPage Foundation, Clayco and the College of DuPage Foundation.

