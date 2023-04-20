Clinton, Minnesota--(Newsfile Corp. - April 20, 2023) - Focus Wealth Management, a retirement planning and investment management firm, announces their commitment to helping individuals approaching or already in retirement by launching a set of strategies to help plan and preserve wealth during retirement.

"At Focus Wealth Management, we provide comprehensive retirement planning to help our clients pursue their financial goals," says Jeremiah Rodriguez, AIF®, Founder and Financial Advisor at Focus Wealth Management. "We assess their financial health and provide a plan on how to approach their dreams and goals, implement the plan, and provide ongoing guidance as life changes."

The retirement strategies incorporate individual investing, lifestyle habits and goals while ensuring one's mindset is aligned. "Retirement isn't just about having enough money saved up, it's also about having the right mindset. Proper financial planning not only helps you work toward your financial goals, but it also helps you approach retirement with confidence," Rodriguez explains.

Focus Wealth Management's investment strategy aims to mitigate risk during both accumulation and distribution phases. They utilize modern portfolio theory in combination with their clients' unique preferences, goals, and risk tolerance to craft a personalized investment plan. Although they generally take a conservative approach, the team is well-equipped to identify and seize calculated risk opportunities that arise.





Focus Wealth Management



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9641/162060_4c1d9b38049f7976_001full.jpg

Through comprehensive financial planning and wealth management, Focus Wealth Management provides clients with confidence. "We focus on the things that can be controlled such as saving enough, sound investment management, proper insurance coverages, and more," says Rodriguez. "Through comprehensive financial planning and wealth management, Focus Wealth Management aims to provide clients with confidence."

For over 15 years, Rodriguez has been helping clients with retirement planning and investment management. He started Focus Wealth Management 8 years ago and is an Accredited Investment Fiduciary®.

For more information, visit https://www.focus-wm.com

Contact:

Jeremiah Rodriguez

jeremiah@focus-wm.com

612-203-3258

"Securities offered through LPL Financial, Member FINRA/SIPC. Investment Advice offered through Cornerstone Wealth Management, LLC, a registered investment advisor. Focus Wealth Management and Cornerstone Wealth Management, LLC are separate entities from LPL Financial."

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/162060