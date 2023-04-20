Anzeige
Donnerstag, 20.04.2023
WKN: A2N9D9 | ISIN: US60770K1079 | Ticker-Symbol: 0QF
20.04.2023 | 22:14
Moderna, Inc.: Moderna to Report First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on Thursday, May 4, 2023

CAMBRIDGE, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 20, 2023 / Moderna, Inc. (Nasdaq:MRNA), a biotechnology company pioneering messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines, today announced that it will host a live conference call and webcast at 8:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, May 4, 2023 to report its first quarter 2023 financial results, and provide a corporate update.

A live webcast of the call will be available under "Events and Presentations" in the Investors section of the Moderna website.

  • Webcast: https://investors.modernatx.com

The archived webcast will be available on Moderna's website approximately two hours after the conference call and will be available for one year following the call.

About Moderna

In over 10 years since its inception, Moderna has transformed from a research-stage company advancing programs in the field of messenger RNA (mRNA), to an enterprise with a diverse clinical portfolio of vaccines and therapeutics across seven modalities, a broad intellectual property portfolio in areas including mRNA and lipid nanoparticle formulation, and an integrated manufacturing plant that allows for rapid clinical and commercial production at scale. Moderna maintains alliances with a broad range of domestic and overseas government and commercial collaborators, which has allowed for the pursuit of both groundbreaking science and rapid scaling of manufacturing. Most recently, Moderna's capabilities have come together to allow the authorized use and approval of one of the earliest and most effective vaccines against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Moderna's mRNA platform builds on continuous advances in basic and applied mRNA science, delivery technology and manufacturing, and has allowed the development of therapeutics and vaccines for infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases and auto-immune diseases. Moderna has been named a top biopharmaceutical employer by Science for the past eight years. To learn more, visit www.modernatx.com.

Investors:

Lavina Talukdar
Senior Vice President & Head of Investor Relations
617-209-5834
Lavina.Talukdar@modernatx.com

SOURCE: Moderna, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/750210/Moderna-to-Report-First-Quarter-2023-Financial-Results-on-Thursday-May-4-2023

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
