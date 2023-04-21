Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 20, 2023) - Advantagewon Oil Corp. (CSE: AOC) (OTC Pink: ANTGF) (the "Company"), wishes to announce that effective today, Frank Kordy as director of the Company and Victor Hugo has resigned as Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary of the Company.

The Company has appointed Paul Haber as Interim Chief Financial Officer effective April 20, 2023, to fill the vacancy as a result of Mr. Hugo's resignation.

The Company would like to thank Mr. Kordy and Mr. Hugo for their leadership and help in guiding the Company to this point and wishes them the best in their future endeavors.

About Advantagewon Oil Corp.

Advantagewon's common shares are listed on the OTC Markets in the United States and on the CSE in Canada. Advantagewon is a member of the CSE Composite Index (CSE: AOC). For more information, please visit www.aoc-oil.com.

For further information please contact:

Mr. Paul Haber

Interim Chief Executive Officer & Director

Advantagewon Oil Corp.

T: (416) 318-6501

NEITHER CSE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/163257