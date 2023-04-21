Sofidel Gets Top CDP Rating for Supplier Involvement in the Fight Against Climate Change

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 20, 2023 / Sofidel

Another important result achieved regarding the involvement of suppliers in the fight against climate change: Sofidel has been included in the Leadership band of the CDP Supplier Engagement Rating Report 2022.

The A rating achieved, up from the A- rating in 2021, has put the Group on the CDP Leaderboard with the best companies in every sector worldwide.



The CDP Supplier Engagement Rating Report assesses performance through selected questions on governance, goals and Scope 3 emissions (including all the indirect emissions produced in a company's value chain).



With an A rating, the best on the scale, Sofidel ranks above the Paper products & Packaging sector average (C-) and the overall European (C) and global average (C). Sofidel achieved the highest rating in the Supplier Engagement and Scope 3 emissions areas and was well above average in all others as well: Targets, Governance and Overall CDP Climate Change score.



CDP is a nonprofit organization that supports investors, companies, cities, countries and regions worldwide in managing their environmental impact.



The?Sofidel?Group, a privately held company owned by the Stefani and?Lazzareschi?families, is a world leader in the manufacture of paper for hygienic and domestic use. Founded in 1966, the Group has?subsidiaries in 12 countries - Italy, Spain, the UK, France, Belgium, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Hungary, Greece, Romania, and the USA - with more than 6,400 employees. A member of the UN Global Compact and the international WWF Climate Savers program, the?Sofidel?Group considers sustainability a strategic imperative and is?committed?to promoting sustainable development.? For more information, visit?www.sofidel.com.??????? ?

