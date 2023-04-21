Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 21.04.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Breaking News: Präsidenten-Beraterin nun im Cybeats-Boot!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
21.04.2023 | 04:02
61 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sofidel Gets Top CDP Rating for Supplier Involvement in the Fight Against Climate Change

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 20, 2023 / Sofidel

Another important result achieved regarding the involvement of suppliers in the fight against climate change: Sofidel has been included in the Leadership band of the CDP Supplier Engagement Rating Report 2022.

The A rating achieved, up from the A- rating in 2021, has put the Group on the CDP Leaderboard with the best companies in every sector worldwide.

The CDP Supplier Engagement Rating Report assesses performance through selected questions on governance, goals and Scope 3 emissions (including all the indirect emissions produced in a company's value chain).

With an A rating, the best on the scale, Sofidel ranks above the Paper products & Packaging sector average (C-) and the overall European (C) and global average (C). Sofidel achieved the highest rating in the Supplier Engagement and Scope 3 emissions areas and was well above average in all others as well: Targets, Governance and Overall CDP Climate Change score.

CDP is a nonprofit organization that supports investors, companies, cities, countries and regions worldwide in managing their environmental impact.


About?The?Sofidel?Group????
The?Sofidel?Group, a privately held company owned by the Stefani and?Lazzareschi?families, is a world leader in the manufacture of paper for hygienic and domestic use. Founded in 1966, the Group has?subsidiaries in 12 countries - Italy, Spain, the UK, France, Belgium, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Hungary, Greece, Romania, and the USA - with more than 6,400 employees. A member of the UN Global Compact and the international WWF Climate Savers program, the?Sofidel?Group considers sustainability a strategic imperative and is?committed?to promoting sustainable development.? For more information, visit?www.sofidel.com.??????? ?

Media Contact:????
Brianna Fitzpatrick?
Mulberry Marketing Communications?
bfitzpatrick@mulberrymc.com?

Sofidel, Thursday, April 20, 2023, Press release picture



View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Sofidel on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Sofidel
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/sofidel
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Sofidel

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/750565/Sofidel-Gets-Top-CDP-Rating-A-for-Supplier-Involvement-in-the-Fight-Against-Climate-Change

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.