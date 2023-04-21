Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd.: Sungrow Joins AVERE to Accelerate the Development in EV Charging Market

MUNICH, April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sungrow, one of the world's leading renewable energy companies, announced recently that it joined AVERE (The European Association for Electromobility), demonstrating its dedication to achieving the EU's goal of climate neutrality by 2050 and creating a zero-carbon future.





AVERE, founded in 1978, is the only European association representing and advocating for electromobility and sustainable transport on behalf of the industry, academia, and EV users at both EU and national levels. Its voice is heard at the highest level of the policymaking world and its advice on key energy and transportation policy issues is often requested.

Sungrow embeds sustainability in the core of its business and applies its experience and strength to achieve its "Clean power for all" mission and contribute to the global net-zero target. Recognising the megatrend of integration of renewable energy, electric mobility and electrification, Sungrow took the first step of developing its own EV charger in 2017 based on long-term accumulated experience in the design and application of outdoor high-power inverters. Sungrow made the first entry into the European EV charging market in 2021 with an AC charger and since then the solution has been installed in an increasing number of European households.

Joining AVERE is a key step for Sungrow to exchange with like-minded companies and satisfy European EV charging market demand. "Sungrow will strictly abide by AVERE's regulations, actively participate in the initiatives of the AVERE, promote the reform in the field of new energy vehicle charging, contribute corporate wisdom and professional strength to the global green development, and accelerate the early realization of the global carbon neutral goal," comments Andrés Doebel, Head of EV Charging, Sungrow Europe.

Features of Sungrow EV Charging Solution

Sungrow EV charging solution is equipped with industry-leading features, including high integration, exemplary protection and reliability, as well as a long lifetime, making it resilient to harsh conditions. Sungrow provides AC and DC chargers to the European market. The solutions feature a compact design, user-friendly and high efficiency. They are durable due to their IP65 protection capability and UV resistance. Equipped with the digital monitoring platform iSolarCloud or iEnergyCharge, the solutions enable the customer to check in real-time energy flow and self-consumption, which puts them totally in control of their renewable energy assets. The whole system supports smart charging with scheduling functions, increasing the overall system's efficiency. It is possible to preset the system for maximum economic charging and optimising the time-of-use (ToU) prices.

After successfully launching EV charging solutions for the residential and commercial market in early 2023 and aiming to become a key player in this fast-growing segment, the company plans to launch a comprehensive series of high-power fast-charging EV solutions for public and semi-public charging applications.

As a pivotal player in technological innovation, Sungrow recognises the major importance of the latest market trends, such as V2G (Vehicle-to-Grid) and V2H (Vehicle-to-Home). The company is dedicated to promoting the integrated development of renewable energy and optimising the energy system by realising the synergetic interaction between electric vehicles, power grids and residential buildings. "The PV+ESS+ EV charging solution is an ideal solution for the future smart grid and an important part of our product portfolio," added Andrés Doebel.

About Sungrow

Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd. ("Sungrow") is the world's most bankable inverter brand with over 340 GW installed worldwide as of 2022. Founded in 1997 by Professor Cao Renxian, Sungrow is a leader in the research and development of solar inverters with the largest dedicated R&D team in the industry and a broad product portfolio offering PV inverter solutions and energy storage systems for utility-scale, commercial & industrial, and residential applications, as well as internationally recognized floating PV plant solutions, NEV driving solutions, EV charging solutions and renewable hydrogen production systems. With a strong 26-year track record in the PV space, Sungrow products power over 150 countries worldwide. Learn more about Sungrow by visiting www.sungrowpower.com.





