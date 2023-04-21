

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Mercedes-Benz Group AG (MBGAF) said that its preliminary results for the first quarter 2023 exceeded capital market expectations.



Mercedes-Benz Cars delivered an adjusted Return on Sales of 14.8%, due to healthy net pricing, higher sales and a good product mix - despite negative effects from higher material costs and increased research and development expenses.



The adjusted Return on Sales of the Mercedes-Benz Vans division rose to 15.6% due to substantially improved net pricing and higher unit sales.



Mercedes Benz Group EBIT increased to 5.5 billion euros, mainly resulting from the higher EBIT of the Mercedes-Benz Vans division.



The strong profitability of the automotive divisions translated into an industrial free cash flow of 2.2 billion euros significantly exceeding market expectations, the company said in a statement.



The company also said it has been able to post solid growth rates for both battery electric and Top-End Vehicles in the first quarter. The full quarterly results and interim report will be published on April 28th, 2023.



