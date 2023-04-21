

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Heineken N.V. (HKHHF.PK) said that its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders has adopted all proposals on the agenda of the AGM.



The AGM adopted the dividend proposal for the year 2022 of 1.73 euros per share. As an interim dividend of 0.50 euros was paid on 11 August 2022, the final dividend of 1.23 euros per share will be made payable on 2 May 2023.



The AGM re-appointed Michel de Carvalho as member of the Supervisory Board for a four-year term. It also re-appointed Rosemary Ripley as member of the Supervisory Board for a four-year term.



The AGM appointed Beatriz Pardo as member of the Supervisory Board for a four- year term. It also appointed Lodewijk Hijmans van den Bergh as member of the Supervisory Board for a four-year term.



The AGM re-appointed Deloitte Accountants B.V. as external auditor for the financial year 2024.



At the end of the AGM, Ingrid-Helen Arnold stepped down from the Supervisory Board after a term of four years.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX