Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 21, 2023) - Hertz Lithium Inc. (CSE: HZ) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has granted an aggregate of 750,000 stock options (the "Options") to consultants and a director and officer of the Company to purchase 750,000 common shares (the "Shares") in the capital of the Company pursuant to the Company's stock option plan. The Options, which vest immediately, are exercisable at an exercise price of $0.19 per Share for a period of two (2) years from the date of grant.

The Company has also entered into a services agreement dated March 24, 2023 (the "Services Agreement") with IR PUB LLC ("PUB"). Pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Services Agreement, PUB has agreed to assist the Company with an awareness campaign and to provide the Company with advertising and marketing services including, but not limited to, the following: (i) email marketing; (ii) financial newsletter traffic; (iii) social media; (iv) articles; and (v) video interviews. PUB will provide its services for a period of approximately 90 days, which began on or around April 10, 2023, and will continue until approximately July 10, 2023. In accordance with the terms and conditions of the Services Agreement, and as consideration for the services provided by PUB, the Company has agreed to pay PUB a cash fee of USD$50,000. PUB and its principals are arm's length from the Company and do not have any interest, direct or indirect, in the Company or its securities,nor do they have any right or intent to acquire such an interest. PUB's business is located in Ponte Vedra Beach, its email contact is paulr@irpub.com, and its phone number is Tel:386.868.0616.

About Hertz Lithium Inc.

Hertz Lithium Inc. is a British Columbia based mineral exploration company primarily engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The Company currently has one material mineral property, the Lucky Mica Project, located in the Arizona pegmatite belt, which is in the exploration stage.

For further information, please contact Mr. Kal Malhi or view the Company's filings at www.sedar.com.

On Behalf Of the Board of Directors

Kal Malhi

Chief Executive Officer and Director

Phone: 604-805-4602

Email: kal@bullruncapital.ca

