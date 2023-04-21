

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.



The Australian dollar fell to a 4-day low of 89.89 against the yen, from yesterday's closing value of 90.45.



The aussie dropped to 1.6326 against the euro, from yesterday's closing value of 1.6268.



Against the U.S. and the Canadian dollars, the aussie edged down to 0.6715 and 0.9064 from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.6741 and 0.9082, respectively.



If the aussie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 87.00 against the yen, 1.65 against the euro, 0.65 against the greenback and 0.89 against the loonie.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX