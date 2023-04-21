

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.



The NZ dollar fell to 1.7816 against the euro for the first time since 22nd October 2020. At yesterday's close, the kiwi was trading at 1.7752 against the euro.



Against the Australian dollar and the yen, the kiwi dropped to nearly a 2-month low of 1.0925 and a 2-week low of 82.39 from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.0915 and 82.92, respectively.



The kiwi edged down to 0.6155 against the U.S. dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 0.6166.



If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.81 against the euro, 1.10 against the aussie, 80.00 against the yen and 0.58 against the greenback.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX