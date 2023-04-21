

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar weakened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.



The Canadian dollar fell to nearly a 4-week low of 1.4805 against the euro and nearly a 2-week low of 1.3501 against the U.S. dollar, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.4775 and 1.3476, respectively.



Against the yen, the loonie dropped to an 8-day low of 99.08 from yesterday's closing value of 99.59.



If the loonie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.50 against the euro, 1.37 against the greenback and 97.00 against the yen.



