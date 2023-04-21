

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.



The yen rose to a 1-week high of 146.63 against the euro and a 3-day high of 166.32 against the pound, from yesterday's closing quotes of 147.19 and 166.98, respectively.



Against the U.S. dollar and the Swiss franc, the yen advanced to a 4-day high of 133.75 and a 2-day high of 149.73 from yesterday's closing quotes of 134.01 and 150.32, respectively.



If the yen extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 141.00 against the euro, 161.00 against the pound, 131.00 against the greenback and 144.00 against the franc.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX