Freitag, 21.04.2023
Breaking News: Präsidenten-Beraterin nun im Cybeats-Boot!
WKN: 912028 | ISIN: SE0000119299
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.04.2023 | 07:34
130 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Elanders AB: Quarterly Report January - March 2023

First quarter 2023

  • Net sales increased to MSEK 3,589 (3,371), which corresponded to an organic net sales reduction of two percent, excluding acquisitions and using unchanged exchange rates. Bergen Logistics continued to have strong organic growth in the USA with low double-digit growth figures.
  • Adjusted EBITA increased to MSEK 217 (187), which equaled an adjusted EBITA margin of 6.0 (5.5) percent and an improvement in the result of 16 percent.
  • During the period, one-off items of MSEK -67 were charged the operating result. These referred to the previously announced historical errors in one of the Group's companies in the USA.
  • Adjusted net result amounted to MSEK 77 (88), corresponding to SEK 2.16 (2.42) per share.
  • Reported net result amounted to MSEK 25 (88), corresponding to SEK 0.69 (2.42) per share.
  • Operating cash flow for the period increased to MSEK 512 (300).

Further information can be found on Elanders' website www.elanders.comor requested via e-mail info@elanders.com.

Questions concerning this report can be addressed to:

Magnus Nilsson
President and CEO
Phone: +46 31 750 07 50

Andréas Wikner
Chief Financial Officer
Phone: +46 31 750 07 50

Elanders AB (publ)
(Company ID 556008-1621)
Flöjelbergsgatan 1 C
431 35 Mölndal, Sweden
Phone: +46 31 750 00 00

This information is information that Elanders AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 07:30 CET on 21 April 2023.

Attachment

  • 2023-04-21 Elanders Press release Q1 2023 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/ea8574a1-6bd4-4d04-98c5-66af9b65469e)

© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
