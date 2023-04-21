

JONA (dpa-AFX) - LafargeHolcim or Holcim Group (HCMLY.PK, HCMLF.PK), a Swiss-French maker of building materials, on Friday reported a decline in EBIT and sales for the first-quarter. However, the company registered a rise in earnings and sales organically.



Jan Jenisch, CEO of Holcim, said: 'In Q1 2023, net sales grew organically by 8% and Recurring EBIT by 12%. This profitable growth was led by strong performances across our building materials businesses. Our teams continued our fast-paced execution, with 12 value-accretive acquisitions, including Duro-Last, completing our range of flat roofing systems...'



For the three-month period, the firm posted a recurring EBIT of CHF 493 million, lesser than CHF 614 million, reported for the same period of 2022. However, firm has posted a 12 percent organic growth in recurring EBIT.



Recurring EBITDA moved down to CHF 970 million from CHF 1.164 billion of previous year quarter.



Recurring EBITDA after leases was at CHF 884 million, versus last year's CHF 1.074 billion.



Sales for the period stood at CHF 5.725 billion as against CHF 6.440 billion of previous year period, with a an organic sales growth of 8 percent.



Looking ahead, for full year 2023, the company projects to achieve organic net sales growth of above 6 percent, with an organic recurring EBIT growth of above 10 percent.



