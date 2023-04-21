Anzeige
Freitag, 21.04.2023
Breaking News: Präsidenten-Beraterin nun im Cybeats-Boot!
WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 | Ticker-Symbol: C5H
Frankfurt
21.04.23
08:01 Uhr
1,032 Euro
-0,030
-2,82 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
Dow Jones News
21.04.2023 | 08:31
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 21-Apr-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

21 April 2023

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 20 April 2023 it purchased a total of 90,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
                            60,000     30,000 
Number of ordinary shares purchased 
 
                            EUR1.0720     GBP0.9450 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 
 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.0400     GBP0.9210 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.0551     GBP0.9308

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 676,753,123 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC 
Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP

Euronext Dublin 

Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
1,067      1.0640        XDUB     08:30:52      00027621921TRDU1 
4,660      1.0680        XDUB     09:17:23      00027622546TRDU1 
1,976      1.0700        XDUB     10:10:08      00027623412TRDU1 
2,662      1.0700        XDUB     10:10:08      00027623411TRDU1 
2,632      1.0720        XDUB     10:22:28      00027623501TRDU1 
2,870      1.0700        XDUB     10:22:36      00027623503TRDU1 
2,129      1.0620        XDUB     10:48:37      00027623699TRDU1 
543       1.0620        XDUB     10:48:37      00027623700TRDU1 
1,227      1.0600        XDUB     11:12:17      00027623853TRDU1 
1,097      1.0600        XDUB     11:12:17      00027623852TRDU1 
607       1.0580        XDUB     11:57:42      00027624141TRDU1 
2,403      1.0580        XDUB     11:57:42      00027624143TRDU1 
1,811      1.0580        XDUB     11:57:42      00027624142TRDU1 
2,438      1.0500        XDUB     12:43:46      00027624369TRDU1 
2,397      1.0480        XDUB     13:03:41      00027624630TRDU1 
2,445      1.0440        XDUB     13:29:52      00027624777TRDU1 
2,404      1.0500        XDUB     14:35:36      00027625386TRDU1 
2,471      1.0500        XDUB     14:35:36      00027625384TRDU1 
2,363      1.0500        XDUB     14:35:36      00027625382TRDU1 
2,477      1.0500        XDUB     14:35:36      00027625380TRDU1 
2,353      1.0440        XDUB     15:16:58      00027625977TRDU1 
2,618      1.0440        XDUB     15:16:58      00027625976TRDU1 
2,345      1.0440        XDUB     15:16:58      00027625975TRDU1 
1,152      1.0440        XDUB     16:00:30      00027626894TRDU1 
1,500      1.0440        XDUB     16:00:30      00027626893TRDU1 
155       1.0400        XDUB     16:01:32      00027626908TRDU1 
2,331      1.0400        XDUB     16:04:50      00027626946TRDU1 
28        1.0460        XDUB     16:26:14      00027627287TRDU1 
2,279      1.0520        XDUB     16:27:03      00027627290TRDU1 
2,560      1.0520        XDUB     16:27:03      00027627289TRDU1

London Stock Exchange 

Number of Shares Price per Share (STG) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
1,990      0.9360        XLON     08:19:24      00027621778TRDU1 
38        0.9450        XLON     09:27:46      00027622750TRDU1 
1,903      0.9450        XLON     09:28:01      00027622751TRDU1 
2,047      0.9450        XLON     10:10:09      00027623413TRDU1 
1,569      0.9430        XLON     10:22:41      00027623504TRDU1 
187       0.9430        XLON     10:22:41      00027623505TRDU1 
291       0.9430        XLON     10:22:41      00027623506TRDU1 
1,710      0.9370        XLON     11:52:18      00027624116TRDU1 
184       0.9370        XLON     11:52:18      00027624117TRDU1 
948       0.9310        XLON     12:45:21      00027624381TRDU1 
868       0.9310        XLON     12:45:21      00027624382TRDU1 
24        0.9230        XLON     13:31:07      00027624788TRDU1 
2,070      0.9230        XLON     13:31:46      00027624795TRDU1 
3,531      0.9250        XLON     13:51:29      00027625006TRDU1 
459       0.9260        XLON     14:35:36      00027625381TRDU1 
577       0.9260        XLON     14:35:36      00027625383TRDU1 
842       0.9260        XLON     14:35:36      00027625385TRDU1 
834       0.9260        XLON     14:35:36      00027625387TRDU1 
982       0.9260        XLON     14:35:36      00027625388TRDU1 
3,708      0.9210        XLON     15:16:58      00027625974TRDU1 
64        0.9280        XLON     16:27:32      00027627292TRDU1 
5,174      0.9280        XLON     16:27:33      00027627293TRDU1

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  238487 
EQS News ID:  1613329 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1613329&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 21, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
