Molten Ventures Plc: Investor Presentation

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) Investor Presentation 21-Apr-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST

21 April 2023

Molten Ventures plc

("Molten", the "Group" or the "Company")

Investor Presentation

MOLTEN VENTURES PLC is pleased to announce that Martin Davis, CEO and Ben Wilkinson, CFO will host a live presentation relating to the FY23 full year trading update, due to be released on 27 April 2023, via Investor Meet Company on 28 April 2023 at 10:30am BST.

The presentation is open to all existing and potential shareholders. Questions can be submitted pre-event via your Investor Meet Company dashboard up until 9am the day before the meeting or at any time during the live presentation.

Investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free and add to meet MOLTEN VENTURES PLC via:

https://www.investormeetcompany.com/molten-ventures-plc/register-investor

Investors who already follow MOLTEN VENTURES PLC on the Investor Meet Company platform will automatically be invited.

Note: No new material disclosures will be made in this presentation.

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc Martin Davis (Chief Executive Officer) +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Ben Wilkinson (Chief Financial Officer) Numis Securities Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Simon Willis Jamie Loughborough +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Havish Patel Iqra Amin Goodbody Stockbrokers Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker, Euronext Dublin Sponsor Don Harrington +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 Charlotte Craigie Dearbhla Gallagher Powerscourt Public relations +44 (0)7970 246 725 / Elly Williamson +44 (0)7713 246 126 Jane Glover

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in disruptive, high growth technology companies. We inject visionary companies with energy to help them to transform and grow. This energy comes in many forms - capital, of course, but also knowledge, experience, and relationships. We believe it is our role to support the entrepreneurs who will invent the future, and that future is being built, today, in Europe.

As at 30 September 2022, Molten Ventures had a diverse portfolio with shareholdings in 78 companies, 21 of which represent our Core holdings and account for 64% of the Gross Portfolio Value. Our Core companies include Aiven, Thought Machine, Coachhub, Graphcore, and Ledger. We invest across four sectors: Enterprise Technology, Hardware and Deeptech, Consumer Technology, and Digital Health and Wellness, with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each. We look for high-growth companies operating in new markets, with high potential for global expansion, strong IP, powerful technology, and strong management teams to deliver success. We also look for businesses with the potential to generate strong margins to ensure rapid, sustainable growth in substantial addressable markets.

Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since our IPO in June 2016, we have deployed over GBP970m capital into fast growing tech companies and have realised over GBP450m to 30 September 2022.

