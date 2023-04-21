DJ SWEF: Portfolio Update

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd (SWEF) SWEF: Portfolio Update 21-Apr-2023 / 07:01 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited

Quarterly Portfolio Update

Annualised dividend yield of 6.1 per cent, fully covered by income;

Portfolio 77 per cent contracted at floating interest rates

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited ("SEREF" or the "Group"), a leading investor managing and realising a diverse portfolio of high quality senior and mezzanine real estate debt in the UK and Europe, is pleased to announce a strong performance for the quarter ended 31 March 2023.

Highlights

-- Positive realisation progress - during the quarter:? A total of GBP35.9 million, almost 8.5 per cent of the Group's December 2022 total funded loanportfolio, has been repaid across seven investments - This included the full repayment of a loan on a hotel in Oxford of GBP23.0 million, a further smallfull repayment and five partial repayments - Proceeds were used in the quarter to repay the outstanding bank debt as at 31 December 2022 leavingcash balances at GBP22.6 million as at 31 March 2023 (of which GBP13.4 million will be used to pay the additionaldividend declared in March and the Q1 2023 dividend declared in April)The average remaining loan term of theportfolio is 1.5 years

-- Strong cash generation - the portfolio continues to support annual dividend payments of 5.5 pence perOrdinary Share, paid quarterly, and generates an annual dividend yield of 6.1 per cent on the share price as at 31March 2023

-- Regular and Consistent Dividend - GBP206 million of dividends paid since inception (not including thedividend of 2p per share declared in March, payable in April and the dividend of 1.375p per share declared inApril, payable in May)

-- Inflation protection - 77 per cent of the portfolio is contracted at floating interest rates (withfloors)

-- Robust portfolio - the loan book is performing in line with expectations with its defensive qualitiesreflected in the Group's continued NAV stability

-- Significant equity cushion - the weighted average Loan to Value for the portfolio of 58.3 per cent

-- 4.9 per cent share price total return for the quarter ended 31 March 2023

John Whittle, Chairman of SEREF, said:

"We remain pleased with the continued strong ongoing robust performance of the Group's portfolio with loans performing robustly leading to an enduringly strong valuation of the underlying collateral and all interest and scheduled amortisations being received as expected. The Group's overall LTV remains highly comfortable at 58.3 per cent.

As a result of this strong performance over the year ended December 2022, partly as a result of the high floating rate element of the portfolio (currently 77 per cent), the Group was not only able to meet its dividend target of 5.5 pence per share but also declared a special dividend of 2.0 pence per share in March leading to a total dividend distribution of 7.5 pence per share for 2022. In our view, this is a highly attractive income proposition.

It is also pleasing to report positive realisation progress on the Group's portfolio with GBP35.9m repaid during the quarter and used to repay the Group's outstanding bank debt. We look forward to updating shareholders with further realisation progress and the first anticipated distribution to shareholders in due course."

The factsheet for the period is available at: www.starwoodeuropeanfinance.com

Share Price / NAV at 31 March 2023

Share price (p) 89.9 NAV (p) 103.82 Discount 13.4% Dividend yield (on share price) 6.1% Market cap GBP356m

Key Portfolio Statistics at 31 March 2023

Number of investments 18 Percentage of currently invested portfolio in floating rate loans 76.6% Invested Loan Portfolio unlevered annualised total return (1) 7.9% Portfolio levered annualised total return (2) 7.9% Weighted average portfolio LTV - to Group first GBP (3) 14.2% Weighted average portfolio LTV - to Group last GBP (3) 58.3% Average loan term (based on current contractual maturity) 5.2 years Average remaining loan term 1.5 years Net Asset Value GBP410.7m Amount drawn under Revolving Credit Facilities (including accrued interest) GBP0.0m Loans advanced (including accrued interest) GBP395.5m Cash GBP22.6m Other net liabilities (including hedges and dividend declared in March 2023) GBP7.4m Remaining years to contractual maturity* Value of loans (GBPm) % of invested portfolio 0 to 1 years GBP129.3 33.2% 1 to 2 years GBP134.6 34.6% 2 to 3 years GBP66.0 17.0% 3 to 5 years GBP59.2 15.2%

*excludes any permitted extensions. Note that borrowers may elect to repay loans before contractual maturity.

Country % of invested assets UK 62.1% Republic of Ireland 17.9% Spain 17.8% Netherlands 1.6% Germany 0.6% Sector % of invested assets Hospitality 35.3% Office 21.5% Retail 12.2% Residential 11.3% Light Industrial 7.1% Healthcare 6.4% Life Sciences 5.0% Logistics 0.7% Other 0.5% Loan type % of invested assets Whole loans 67.6% Mezzanine 32.4% Currency % of invested assets* Sterling 62.1% Euro 37.9%

*the currency split refers to the underlying loan currency, however the capital on all non-sterling exposure is hedged back to sterling.

(1) The unlevered annualised total return is calculated on amounts outstanding at the reporting date, excluding undrawn commitments, and assuming all drawn loans are outstanding for the full contractual term. 15 of the loans are floating rate (partially or in whole and all with floors) and returns are based on an assumed profile for future interbank rates, but the actual rate received may be higher or lower. Calculated only on amounts funded at the reporting date and excluding committed amounts (but including commitment fees) and excluding cash uninvested. The calculation also excludes the origination fee payable to the Investment Manager.

(2) The levered annualised total return is calculated as per the unlevered return but takes into account the amount of net leverage in the Group and the cost of that leverage at current SONIA/Euribor.

(3) LTV to Group last GBP means the percentage which the total loan drawn less any deductible lender controlled cash reserves and less any amortisation received to date (when aggregated with any other indebtedness ranking alongside and/ or senior to it) bears to the market value determined by the last formal lender valuation received by the reporting date. LTV to first Group GBP means the starting point of the loan to value range of the loans drawn (when aggregated with any other indebtedness ranking senior to it). For development projects the calculation includes the total facility available and is calculated against the assumed market value on completion of the relevant project.

Orderly Realisation and Return of Capital

On 31 October 2022, the Board announced the Company's Proposed Orderly Realisation and Return of Capital to Shareholders. A Circular relating the Proposed Orderly Realisation, containing a Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) was published on 28 December 2022. The proposals were approved by Shareholders at the EGM in January 2023 and the Company is now seeking to return cash to Shareholders in an orderly manner as soon as reasonably practicable following the repayment of loans, while retaining sufficient working capital for ongoing operations and the funding of committed but currently unfunded loan commitments.

Dividend

On 21 April 2023, the Directors declared a dividend, to be paid in May, in respect of the first quarter of 2023 of 1.375 pence per Ordinary Share, equating to an annualised income of 5.5 pence per annum. This is in addition to the additional 2022 special dividend declared on 23 March 2023 of 2.0 pence per Ordinary Share, which will be paid in April.

Portfolio Update

The portfolio continues to perform robustly and in line with expectations. All interest and scheduled amortisation has been paid in line with contractual obligations. Borrowers are also continuing to make progress on underwritten business plans including executing strategic asset sales and paying down the loans. None of the Company's borrowers had direct exposure to Silicon Valley Bank or Credit Suisse in relation to either bank accounts or counterparty risk (for example interest rate hedging) in relation to any of the cash or assets secured to the Company under the loans. There are existing minimum credit rating requirements for all counterparty banks in the loan agreements and the status of counterparties are monitored to ensure ongoing compliance.

During Q1 2023, a total of GBP35.9 million, equivalent to almost 8.5 per cent of the December 2022 total closing loan balance outstanding, has been repaid across seven investments. 79 per cent of these repayments (GBP28.5 million) relate to the full repayment of two loans with the remainder following strategic underlying property sales, regular quarterly loan amortisation or borrowers electing to voluntarily pay down loan balances with surplus cash.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

April 21, 2023 02:01 ET (06:01 GMT)