The Pebble Group PLC Announces posting of Annual Report and Notice of AGM

Posting of Annual Report and Notice of AGM

MANCHESTER, UK / ACCESSWIRE / April 21, 2023 / The Pebble Group plc (AIM:PEBB)(OTCQX:PEBBF), a leading provider of digital commerce, products and related services to the global promotional products industry, announces that its Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2022 and the Notice of its 2023 Annual General Meeting ("AGM") are now available on the Company's website www.thepebblegroup.com.

Copies of these documents will be posted to those shareholders that have advised the Company that they wish to receive printed documents, and an email will be sent to those shareholders that have requested such a notification, later today.

The AGM will be held at the Company's registered office at Broadway House, Trafford Wharf Road, Trafford Park, Manchester M17 1DD on Tuesday 23 May 2023 at 1.00pm.

Format of the AGM

The Company's board of Directors ("Board") intend to be present in person at the AGM and shareholders are welcome to attend in person. Any shareholder who wishes to attend in person should register, as per the instructions set out in the Notice of AGM.

In addition, the Board is pleased to again offer a convenient virtual option by way of webcast for shareholders to view and listen to the AGM remotely. Details are set out in the Notice of AGM. Please note that shareholders will not be able to vote during the webcast and it is therefore important that, if shareholders wish to vote at the AGM, but will not be attending in person, they appoint a proxy to attend and vote on their behalf.

The formal business of the AGM will be to consider and vote upon the resolutions set out in the Notice of AGM.

Enquiries:

The Pebble Group plc

Chris Lee, Chief Executive Officer

Claire Thomson, Chief Financial Officer

+44 (0) 7385 024855 Grant Thornton UK LLP (Nominated Adviser)

Samantha Harrison / Harrison Clarke / Ciara Donnelly +44 (0) 20 7383 5100 Berenberg (Corporate Broker)

Ben Wright / Marie Moy / Arnav Kapoor +44 (0) 20 3207 7800 Belvedere Communications (Financial PR)

Cat Valentine

Keeley Clarke thepebblegrouppr@belvederepr.com

+44 (0) 7715 769 078

+44 (0) 7967 816 525

About The Pebble Group plc - www.thepebblegroup.com

The Pebble Group is a provider of digital commerce, products and related services to the global promotional products industry, comprising two differentiated businesses, Facilisgroup and Brand Addition, focused on specific areas of the promotional products market. For further information, please visit www.thepebblegroup.com.

