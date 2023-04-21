Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - April 21, 2023) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list UCX on April 25, 2023. For all users of LBank Exchange, the UCX/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 5:00 UTC on April 25, 2023.

UCX Listing Banner

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/163158_e3b6cd9f247d8b89_001full.jpg

Leveraging the power of blockchain technology, GBCKorea is here to increase execution efficiency and provide on-chain investments through the ownership of its cryptocurrency called UCX. The UCX token will be listed on LBank Exchange at 5:00 UTC on April 25, 2023, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing GBCKorea

GBCKorea seeks to be the first company to offer exposure to specialized investments, through a unique cryptographic token. As an organization of leading financial and investment professionals, GBCKorea is offering token holders access to investments in Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A) deals, as well as offering traditional asset management, exchange listing and trading services.

The M&A platform is operated by asset management and investment professionals who worked for many decades in the financial industry. The team utilizes blockchain technology to streamline the M&A process, improve and optimize M&A services, and provide low-cost and efficient services to its clients. GBCKorea performs KYC/AML and identity verification for all users using the platform. Upon successful registration, users can view the status of proposed, ongoing, and completed M&A deals. Participants can select the M&A they wish to participate in by purchasing a UCX token during a specific period when the funding window for a specific transaction is open.

Another core component of the GBCKorea decentralized financial application is the Asset Management (AM) Platform. This platform is operated by a team of investment professionals who are responsible for performing the necessary investment research and due diligence to select the appropriate financial assets to invest in. AM asset managers will utilize capital obtained from the sale of UCX token to purchase off-chain, real world investments as well as promising cryptocurrencies. Through the use of pooled capital, GBCKorea will have increased purchasing power and function similarly to a traditional asset management division of a large financial institution. The UCX token is designed to allow its investors exposure to the underlying assets held in AM Platform.

There's also GBCKorea Exchange, which is designed to be a cryptocurrency and unlisted securities exchange utilizing a robust trading engine modeled after the top equities exchanges. GBCKorea intends to provide quality exchange trading services to world class investors and institutions, and expects to work closely with regulators and obtain any necessary licenses or approvals to operate its exchange.

GBCKorea can offer these specialized investment services as a result of its significant and diversified experience in these fields. The team consists of globally recognized investment bankers and financial professionals, that combined, have over 100 years of market experience, conducted over $1 billion USD in M&A deals and collectively managed over $1B in assets.

The mission of GBCKorea is to utilize innovations in distributed ledger technologies and cryptocurrency to provide liquidity to a traditionally, non-liquid economy. Through an integrated ecosystem that consists of Asset Management and M&A Services, coupled with its GBCKorea Exchange, GBCKorea seeks to provide a one-stop financial services platform that offers exposure to investments that were previously unavailable to everyday investors.

About UCX Token

GBCKorea is powered by UCX token. This token serves as the primary gateway to allow capital raising by the GBCKorea team, of which will be deployed to acquisition of assets, development of the platform and operations. It also serves as the fundamental conduit to transferring economic value between two parties as a currency. And finally, it is an asset that is designed to provide value appreciation to investors and token holders, through the distribution of profits earned from successful financial transactions.

Based on ERC-20, UCX has a total supply of 1 billion (i.e., 1,000,000,000) tokens, of which 15% is provided for token sale, 30% is allocated for the ecosystem, 5% is reserved, 20% is provided for the community, 15% is allocated to the team and advisors, and the remaining 15% will be used for marketing.

UCX token will be listed on LBank Exchange at 5:00 UTC on April 25, 2023, investors who are interested in GBCKorea can easily buy and sell it on LBank Exchange by then.

Learn More about UCX Token:

Official Website: https://www.ucx.info

Telegram: https://t.me/UCXofficial

Twitter: https://twitter.com/UCX_official

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/gAqWzdAejt

Medium: https://medium.com/@UCX_official

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 9 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute to the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

Start Trading Now: lbank.com

Community & Social Media:

l Telegram

l Twitter

l Facebook

l LinkedIn

l Instagram

l YouTube

Contact Details:

LBK Blockchain Co. Limited

LBank Exchange

marketing@lbank.info

business@lbank.info

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/163158