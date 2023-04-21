DJ Amundi Index MSCI North America ESG Broad CTB UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Index MSCI North America ESG Broad CTB UCITS ETF DR (C) (NRAM LN) Amundi Index MSCI North America ESG Broad CTB UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 21-Apr-2023 / 09:17 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi Index MSCI North America ESG Broad CTB UCITS ETF DR (C)

DEALING DATE: 20-Apr-2023

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 100.6362

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3674291

CODE: NRAM LN

ISIN: LU1437016543

