Lyxor DAX (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (DAXX LN) Lyxor DAX (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 21-Apr-2023 / 09:20 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor DAX (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 20-Apr-2023

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 146.5543

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4168410

CODE: DAXX LN

ISIN: LU0252633754

