FUND: Lyxor FTSE 100 UCITS ETF - Dist

DEALING DATE: 20-Apr-2023

NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 119.6745

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 323568

CODE: 100D LN

ISIN: LU1650492256

