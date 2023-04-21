DJ Lyxor MSCI USA ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI USA ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (LESU LN) Lyxor MSCI USA ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 21-Apr-2023 / 09:25 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

FUND: Lyxor MSCI USA ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 20-Apr-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 32.2066

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 8225922

CODE: LESU LN

ISIN: LU1792117696

