Lyxor MSCI EM Asia UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 21-Apr-2023 / 09:30 CET/CEST

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI EM Asia UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 20-Apr-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 10.0005

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 17054062

CODE: LCAS LN

ISIN: LU1781541849

