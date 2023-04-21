DJ Lyxor FTSE 100 UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor FTSE 100 UCITS ETF - Acc (L100 LN) Lyxor FTSE 100 UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 21-Apr-2023 / 09:30 CET/CEST
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor FTSE 100 UCITS ETF - Acc
DEALING DATE: 20-Apr-2023
NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 12.883
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 36603592
CODE: L100 LN
ISIN: LU1650492173
