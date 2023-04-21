DJ Amundi Prime Emerging Markets UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Prime Emerging Markets UCITS ETF DR (C) (PRAM LN) Amundi Prime Emerging Markets UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 21-Apr-2023 / 09:35 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi Prime Emerging Markets UCITS ETF DR (C)

DEALING DATE: 20-Apr-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 16.227

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 680572

CODE: PRAM LN

ISIN: LU2300295123

---------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU2300295123 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PRAM LN Sequence No.: 238715 EQS News ID: 1613903 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1613903&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 21, 2023 03:35 ET (07:35 GMT)