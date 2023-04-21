TOKYO, Apr 21, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu and CESGA today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the establishment of a quantum center in Galicia, Spain to accelerate joint research using quantum computing technologies and to promote the development of the quantum industry both on a regional and international level, with operations beginning from mid-September 2023. Fujitsu and CESGA will collaborate closely with Galician Universities and researchers' community from the Spanish National Research Council to boost the development and research of quantum technologies, create new knowledge in the field, attract talent and investment to Galicia, and to promote the use of quantum technologies to tackle societal challenges confronting the world.CESGA was established in 1991 to contribute to the development of science and technology using high-performance computers and communication technologies for the benefit of society. Due to the undeniable evolution of quantum technologies, CESGA has determined to start its quantum journey, selecting Fujitsu as its partner to create an international quantum technology hub in Galicia, which will allow them to have all the necessary resources in place for creating knowledge, attracting talent and securing future investment for the Region.As CESGA's technology partner, Fujitsu will contribute its expertise in the field of quantum computing, acquired through its ongoing development of innovative quantum and quantum-related technologies, including hardware and software. As the first step of the new partnership, CESGA will build a cluster system based on Fujitsu's world-class 34 qubit quantum computer simulator on the "Fujitsu Supercomputer PRIMEHPC FX700", which is equipped with the same A64FX CPU as in the supercomputer "Fugaku" (1) and the "Fujitsu Server PRIMERGY" series, as well as an additional cluster system consisting of a 32 qubit quantum computer developed by Oxford Quantum Circuits (2). CESGA will further adopt Fujitsu's quantum-inspired (3) Digital Annealer with plans to start operations in mid-September 2023.To kick-start the initiative, Fujitsu and CESGA plan to run three real-world use cases with high profile Galician companies, leveraging Fujitsu's Digital Annealer to demonstrate the potential and practical benefits of quantum and quantum-related technologies.Galicia has been making relevant investments in quantum technology thanks to React EU ERDF funds provided by the European Commission together with funds from the Galician Regional Government (Xunta de Galicia).Fujitsu Limited SEVP, CTO & CPO, Vivek Mahajan comments:"We are excited to cooperate with CESGA at the new quantum center to drive the development of technology research and industrial applications in Europe, and contribute to job creation and human resource development in the quantum industry."Lois Orosa, Managing Director at CESGA, comments:"This collaboration with Fujitsu will be key for Galicia to boost its already relevant production of new developments and research, both in quantum hardware and software in the coming years, helping us to establish our research groups in a world-class leading position, and allowing them to shape the future of quantum computing."Dr. Ilana Wisby, CEO at OQC, comments:"Our vision is to enable a more reliable and seamless approach towards quantum computing. This marks another significant milestone for OQC as we continue to bring our leading quantum capabilities to the world. The technology has the power to enable truly life changing discoveries and we are pleased to work with CESGA and Fujitsu on its journey towards the future of compute."(1) Supercomputer "Fugaku":A computer jointly developed by RIKEN and Fujitsu as a successor to the supercomputer "K computer". From June 2020 to November 2021, Fugaku ranked first for four consecutive years in four of the major high-performance computer rankings. Fugaku was made available for shared use staring March 9, 2021.(2) Oxford Quantum Circuits Limited:Headquartered in the UK; CEO: Ilana Wisby(3) Quantum-inspired:Computational acceleration technologies inspired by quantum technology that do not use actual quantum effects.About FujitsuFujitsu's purpose is to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation. As the digital transformation partner of choice for customers in over 100 countries, our 124,000 employees work to resolve some of the greatest challenges facing humanity. Our range of services and solutions draw on five key technologies: Computing, Networks, AI, Data & Security, and Converging Technologies, which we bring together to deliver sustainability transformation. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported consolidated revenues of 3.6 trillion yen (US$32 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 and remains the top digital services company in Japan by market share. Find out more: www.fujitsu.com.About CESGACESGA, the Galicia Supercomputing Center, is a non-profit public foundation. The regional government, Xunta de Galicia, and the Spanish National Research Council are represented in its board of trustees. CESGA provides advanced services to research and innovation groups since 1993. CESGA has the mission to contribute to the advancement of Science and Technical Knowledge, by means of research and application of high performance computing and communications, as well as other information technologies resources, in collaboration with other institutions, for the profit of society.Press ContactsFujitsu LimitedPublic and Investor Relations DivisionInquiries (bit.ly/3rrQ4mB)CESGAFernando Bouzas SierraE-mail: fernando.bouzas.sierra@cesga.galPhone: +34 676069891Source: Fujitsu LtdCopyright 2023 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.