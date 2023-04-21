DJ Lyxor EURO STOXX 50 (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to USD - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor EURO STOXX 50 (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to USD - Acc (MSEU LN) Lyxor EURO STOXX 50 (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to USD - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 21-Apr-2023 / 10:40 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor EURO STOXX 50 (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to USD - Acc
DEALING DATE: 20-Apr-2023
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 208.7502
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 181070
CODE: MSEU LN
ISIN: FR0012399806
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN: FR0012399806 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MSEU LN Sequence No.: 238751 EQS News ID: 1613999 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1613999&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
April 21, 2023 04:40 ET (08:40 GMT)