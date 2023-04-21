Anzeige
21.04.2023
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Decision by Nasdaq Stockholm's Disciplinary Committee (7/23)

The Disciplinary Committee of Nasdaq Stockholm has found that Azelio AB (the
"Company") has breached the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook (the
"Rulebook") and therefore ordered the Company to pay a fine of two annual fees. 

The Disciplinary Committee concludes that the Company presented inside
information regarding a potential project in Australia at a webinar on November
18, 2022, before the Company disclosed the same information through a press
release. The Company has therefore acted in breach of item 4.1.1 in the
Rulebook by not disclosing the information in accordance with Article 17 of the
EU Market Abuse Regulation and Article 2 of the Commission Implementing
Regulation (EU) 2016/1055. 

The Disciplinary Committee's decision is available at:
https://www.nasdaq.com/solutions/decisions-sanctions-stockholm-2023 

Please see the attached document for a Swedish version of the decision. An
English version of the decision will be made available as soon as possible. 

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement &
Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com.

