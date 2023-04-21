DJ Amundi NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF - USD (C) (ANXU LN) Amundi NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 21-Apr-2023 / 11:40 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF - USD (C)

DEALING DATE: 20-Apr-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 146.5225

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1044881

CODE: ANXU LN

ISIN: LU1681038326

