Due to due to incorrect configuration the trading in bond loan issued by Medicover AB on STO Sustainable Commercial Paper has been suspended. The bonds will be suspended and delisted today Trading code: MCOV_SFCP_230821 Short name: MCOV SFCP 230821 ISIN: SE0020179893 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00. Nasdaq Stockholm AB