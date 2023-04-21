Anzeige
Freitag, 21.04.2023

WKN: A2PG87 | ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43 | Ticker-Symbol: 24W5
Frankfurt
21.04.23
08:01 Uhr
118,00 Euro
+3,00
+2,61 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FERGUSON PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FERGUSON PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
122,00124,0013:13
ACCESSWIRE
21.04.2023 | 13:02
64 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ferguson PLC Announces Doc re. Ferguson files Form 8-K

Ferguson Files Form 8-K

WOKINGHAM, UK / ACCESSWIRE / April 21, 2023 / On April 20, 2023, Ferguson plc (the "Company") filed a Form 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). It is available on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov and on the SEC Filings page of the Company's website https://www.corporate.ferguson.com/investor/financial-information/sec-filings.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/0516X_1-2023-4-21.pdf

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc (NYSE:FERG)(LSE:FERG) is a leading value-added distributor in North America providing expertise, solutions and products from infrastructure, plumbing and appliances to HVAC, fire, fabrication and more. We exist to make our customers' complex projects simple, successful and sustainable. Ferguson is headquartered in the U.K., with its operations and associates solely focused on North America and managed from Newport News, Virginia. For more information, please visit www.corporate.ferguson.com or follow us on Linkedln https://www.linkedin.com/company/ferguson-enterprises.

For further information please contact:

Investor Inquiries

Media Inquiries

Brian Lantz

Vice President, IR and Communications

+1 224 285 2410

Brian.lantz@ferguson.com

John Pappas

Director, Financial Communications

+1 484 790 2727

John.pappas@ferguson.com

Pete Kennedy

Director, Investor Relations

+1 757 603 0111

Peter.kennedy@ferguson.com

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Ferguson PLC

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/750581/Ferguson-PLC-Announces-Doc-re-Ferguson-files-Form-8-K

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.