

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - HCA Healthcare, Inc. (HCA) released a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $1.36 billion, or $4.85 per share. This compares with $1.27 billion, or $4.14 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, HCA Healthcare, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.39 billion or $4.93 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.93 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.3% to $15.59 billion from $14.95 billion last year.



HCA Healthcare, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $1.36 Bln. vs. $1.27 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $4.85 vs. $4.14 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $3.93 -Revenue (Q1): $15.59 Bln vs. $14.95 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $17.25 to $18.55 Full year revenue guidance: $62.5 to $64.5 Bln



