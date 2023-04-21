Allied Copper Corp.: Allied Copper Announces 99.9% Shareholder Approval For Name Change To Volt Lithium Corp. And Election Of Additional Board Member

Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, April 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Copper Corp. (TSX-V: CPR, OTCQB: CPRRF, FSE: S9G) ("Allied"), is pleased to announce 99.9% approval by shareholders for the Company name change to Volt Lithium Corp. ("Volt" or the "Company") at the Special Meeting of Shareholders held yesterday, April 20, 2023. This name change represents another critical step in the corporate transition to Volt, a lithium development and technology company aiming to be North America's first commercial producer of lithium from oilfield brine.

In addition, the shareholders also overwhelmingly approved the expansion of the board to six members, and the election of Mr. Maury Dumba to the board. Maury brings over 34 years of oil and gas industry experience across North America, having held executive leadership roles and management positions in Corporate Development and Marketing.

"We want to thank our shareholders for their overwhelming support of the Company's innovative lithium strategy and recognizing the value of rebranding and repositioning to showcase our growth and development under the Volt Lithium Corp. name. This rebrand and repositioning, along our ongoing pilot project which is expected to yield results by mid-2023, both represent exciting developments in the next chapter of growth for the Company," commented Alex Wylie, President of Allied and founder of its wholly-owned lithium subsidiary. "In addition, we are pleased to welcome an individual of Maury's calibre to the board and look forward to his contributions as we target commercial lithium production."

The name change is subject to regulatory approval from the TSX Venture Exchange. It is expected that the Company will commence trading under the name "Volt Lithium Corp." and the trading symbol "VLT" on April 27, 2023. The Company will provide an update to the new trading symbol in the US for the OTCQB and on the Frankfurt exchange once available.

