Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Unaudited Financial Information

Net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 was $7.0 million, or $1.24 diluted earnings per share, compared to $7.5 million, or $1.32 diluted earnings per share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. The $0.5 million, or 6%, decline in net income resulted primarily from the $0.3 million decline in net interest income and $0.2 million higher non-interest expenses. Diluted earnings per share decreased by $0.08 per share, or 6%, due to the lower net income.

"The first quarter results continue to be positive and reflect the strength and stability of Fidelity Bank. During the first quarter, despite the market disruption in March, the bank increased its capital position, grew loans, and maintained strong credit quality, while at the same time effectively managing expenses." stated Daniel J. Santaniello, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Fidelity Bank's strong balance sheet positions the company well to continue growing through a well-executed strategic plan that focuses on building relationships and delivering value to clients."

Consolidated First Quarter Operating Results Overview

Net interest income was $17.0 million for the first quarter of 2023, a 2% decrease over the $17.3 million earned for the first quarter of 2022. The $0.3 million decline in net interest income resulted primarily from the increase of $4.4 million in interest expense primarily due to a 99 basis point increase in the rates paid on interest-bearing deposits which resulted in $3.8 million in additional interest expense. The Company also required $48.9 million in average short-term borrowings during the first quarter of 2023 which contributed $0.6 million in interest expense compared to no short-term borrowings needed during the first quarter of 2022. Partially offsetting the higher interest expense, interest income grew $4.2 million primarily due to a $17.6 million increase in the average balance of interest-earning assets and a 72 basis point increase in fully-taxable equivalent ("FTE") yields on these earning assets. The loan portfolio had the biggest impact, producing a $4.4 million increase in FTE interest income from $142.3 million in higher average balances and an increase of 74 basis points in FTE yields earned on loans. FTE interest income in the commercial portfolio increased $2.5 million during the first quarter of 2023 versus the first quarter of 2022, despite the recognition of $0.7 million less Small Business Administration ("SBA") fees attributable to Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans over the comparative periods.

The overall cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 1.33% for the first quarter of 2023, an increase of 111 basis points from the 0.22% paid for the first quarter of 2022. The cost of funds increased 82 basis points to 0.98% for the first quarter of 2023 from 0.16% for the first quarter of 2022. The Company's FTE (non-GAAP measurement) net interest spread was 2.73% for the first quarter of 2023, down 39 basis points from the 3.12% recorded for the first quarter of 2022. FTE net interest margin decreased by five basis points to 3.13% for the three months ended March 31, 2023 from 3.18% for the same 2022 period due to the increase in rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities growing at a faster pace than the yields on interest-earning assets.

The provision for credit losses on loans was $0.2 million and the provision for credit losses on unfunded loan commitments was $0.2 million for the first quarter of 2023. During the first quarter of 2023, the Company adopted Accounting Standard Update 2016-13, Financial Instruments - Credit Losses (Topic 326) Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments (CECL). Upon adoption on January 1, 2023, the Company recorded an increase of $0.7 million in the allowance for credit losses on loans and an increase of $1.1 million in the allowance for credit losses on unfunded loan commitments. Results for reporting periods beginning after January 1, 2023 are presented under ASC 326 while prior period amounts continue to be reported in accordance with previously applicable GAAP. For the three months ended March 31, 2023, the increase in the allowance for credit losses on unfunded commitments was due to four large unfunded commercial loan commitments originated during the quarter. For the three months ended March 31, 2023, the increase in the allowance for credit losses on loans was due to growth in the loan portfolio.

Total non-interest income decreased $0.1 million, or 1%, to $4.5 million for the first quarter of 2023 compared to $4.6 million for the first quarter of 2022. The decrease in non-interest income was primarily attributable to $0.5 million lower gains on the sale of mortgage loans and $0.1 million less service charges on loans. Partially offsetting these decreases was $0.1 million higher service charges on deposits and $0.1 million death claim on bank-owned life insurance. The Company also had $0.2 million in losses on the write-down of premises and equipment during the first quarter of 2022 compared to no significant gains/losses on the sale, write-down or disposal of premises and equipment during the first quarter of 2023 which partially offset decreases in non-interest income.

Non-interest expenses increased $0.2 million, or 2%, for the first quarter of 2023 to $12.9 million from $12.7 million for the same quarter of 2022. Professional services and premises and equipment expenses each increased by $0.2 million quarter-over-quarter. Donation expense increased $0.1 million due to additional donations related to PA tax credit programs during the first quarter of 2023. These increases were partially offset by decreases of $0.2 million in PA shares tax expense and $0.2 million in salaries and employee benefit expenses.

The provision for income taxes increased $0.1 million during the first quarter of 2023 due to higher estimated taxable income compared to the first quarter of 2022.

Consolidated Balance Sheet & Asset Quality Overview

The Company's total assets grew to $2.4 billion as of March 31, 2023, an increase of $65 million from December 31, 2022. Growth in the loan portfolio of $61 million and $34 million of cash and cash equivalents was offset by a reduction of the investment portfolio by $29 million. The decline in the investment portfolio was primarily due to sales of $31 million in securities partially offset by a $10 million improvement in market value of available-for-sale securities. During the first quarter of 2023, the market value of held-to-maturity securities also improved by $7 million, with $29 million in unrealized losses at March 31, 2023. During the same time period, total liabilities increased $52 million, or 2%. Growth of $76 million in short-term borrowings replaced deposit declines of $24 million with the remaining balance used to fund loan growth with the excess increasing cash balances. Transactional deposit balances are down primarily from customers' investing part of their funds in higher yields. The reduction was partially mitigated through the promotional CD offerings during the first quarter of 2023.

Shareholders' equity increased $12.9 million, or 8%, to $175.9 million at March 31, 2023 from $163.0 million at December 31, 2022. The increase was caused by an $8.2 million, after tax, improvement in accumulated other comprehensive income from lower net unrealized losses recorded on available-for-sale investment securities. At March 31, 2023, there were no securities identified with credit-related, other-than-temporary impairment losses. Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) is excluded from regulatory capital ratios. Retained earnings also improved from net income of $7.0 million, partially offset by $2.1 million in cash dividends paid to shareholders. An additional $1.1 million was recorded from the issuance of common stock under the Company's stock plans and stock-based compensation expense. Partially offsetting these increases, a cumulative-effect adjustment was made for adoption of ASU 2016-13 during the first quarter of 2023 which reduced retained earnings by $1.3 million. The Company remains well capitalized with Tier 1 capital at 8.92% of total average assets as of March 31, 2023. Total risk-based capital was 14.59% of risk-weighted assets and Tier 1 risk-based capital was 13.42% of risk-weighted assets as of March 31, 2023. Tangible book value per share was $27.33 at March 31, 2023 compared to $25.18 at December 31, 2022. Tangible common equity was 6.39% of total assets at March 31, 2023 compared to 6.01% at December 31, 2022.

Asset Quality

Total non-performing assets were $3.4 million, or 0.14% of total assets, at March 31, 2023, compared to $2.7 million, or 0.12% of total assets, at December 31, 2022. Based on the Company's adoption of ASU 2022-02, Financial Instruments-Credit Losses (Topic 326) Troubled Debt Restructurings and Vintage Disclosures, the recognition and measurement guidance related to troubled debt restructurings (TDR) has been eliminated. As such, TDRs were removed from non-performing assets at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022 above to adhere to this standard and provide better comparability. Past due and non-accrual loans to total loans were 0.26% at March 31, 2023 compared to 0.28% at December 31, 2022. Net charge-offs to average total loans were 0.04% at March 31, 2023 unchanged compared to 0.04% at December 31, 2022.

About Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. and The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. has built a strong history as trusted financial advisor to the clients served by The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank ("Fidelity Bank"). Fidelity Bank operates 20 full-service offices throughout Lackawanna, Luzerne, Lehigh and Northampton Counties, along with a limited production commercial office in Luzerne County and a Fidelity Bank Wealth Management Minersville Office in Schuylkill County. Fidelity Bank provides a digital and virtual experience via digital services, and digital account opening offered through online banking at bankatfidelity.com and the mobile app. Additionally, Fidelity Bank offers full-service Wealth Management & Brokerage Services, a Mortgage Center, and an array of personal and business banking products and services. Part of the Company's vision is to serve as the best bank for the community, which was accomplished by having provided over 4,100 hours of volunteer time and over $1.6 million in donations to non-profit organizations directly within the markets served throughout 2022. The Company continues its mission of exceeding client expectations through a unique banking experience, providing 24 hour, 7 days a week service to clients through branch offices, online at www.bankatfidelity.com, and through the Customer Care Center at 800-388-4380. Fidelity Bank's deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation up to the full extent permitted by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses non-GAAP financial measures to provide information useful to the reader in understanding its operating performance and trends, and to facilitate comparisons with the performance of other financial institutions. Management uses these measures internally to assess and better understand our underlying business performance and trends related to core business activities. The Company's non-GAAP financial measures and key performance indicators may differ from the non-GAAP financial measures and key performance indicators other financial institutions use to measure their performance and trends. Non-GAAP financial measures should be supplemental to GAAP used to prepare the Company's operating results and should not be read in isolation or relied upon as a substitute for GAAP measures. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP are presented in the tables below.

Interest income was adjusted to recognize the income from tax exempt interest-earning assets as if the interest was taxable, fully-taxable equivalent (FTE), in order to calculate certain ratios within this document. This treatment allows a uniform comparison among yields on interest-earning assets. Interest income was FTE adjusted, using the corporate federal tax rate of 21% for 2023 and 2022.

FIDELITY D & D BANCORP, INC. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (dollars in thousands) At Period End: March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 63,038 $ 29,091 Investment securities 614,526 643,606 Restricted investments in bank stock 5,968 5,268 Loans and leases 1,627,155 1,565,811 Allowance for credit losses on loans (17,910 ) (17,149 ) Premises and equipment, net 31,408 31,307 Life insurance cash surrender value 53,567 54,035 Goodwill and core deposit intangible 21,071 21,168 Other assets 44,198 45,235 Total assets $ 2,443,021 $ 2,378,372 Liabilities Non-interest-bearing deposits $ 591,055 $ 602,608 Interest-bearing deposits 1,552,036 1,564,305 Total deposits 2,143,091 2,166,913 Short-term borrowings 88,989 12,940 Secured borrowings 7,560 7,619 Other liabilities 27,494 27,950 Total liabilities 2,267,134 2,215,422 Shareholders' equity 175,887 162,950 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,443,021 $ 2,378,372





Average Year-To-Date Balances: March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 29,192 $ 81,532 Investment securities 623,097 684,588 Restricted investments in bank stock 5,418 3,565 Loans and leases 1,609,655 1,500,796 Allowance for credit losses on loans (18,380 ) (16,612 ) Premises and equipment, net 31,477 30,640 Life insurance cash surrender value 53,995 53,443 Goodwill and core deposit intangible 21,120 21,359 Other assets 43,690 40,265 Total assets $ 2,399,264 $ 2,399,576 Liabilities Non-interest-bearing deposits $ 585,987 $ 594,541 Interest-bearing deposits 1,559,212 1,593,805 Total deposits 2,145,199 2,188,346 Short-term borrowings 48,937 1,031 Secured borrowings 7,548 8,886 Other liabilities 29,651 28,434 Total liabilities 2,231,335 2,226,697 Shareholders' equity 167,929 172,879 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,399,264 $ 2,399,576





FIDELITY D & D BANCORP, INC. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Mar. 31, 2023 Mar. 31, 2022 Interest income Loans and leases $ 19,018 $ 14,775 Securities and other 3,320 3,403 Total interest income 22,338 18,178 Interest expense Deposits (4,618 ) (822 ) Borrowings and debt (695 ) (65 ) Total interest expense (5,313 ) (887 ) Net interest income 17,025 17,291 Provision for credit losses on loans (180 ) (525 ) (Provision) credit for credit losses on unfunded loan commitments (225 ) 11 Non-interest income 4,489 4,554 Non-interest expense (12,857 ) (12,665 ) Income before income taxes 8,252 8,666 Provision for income taxes (1,212 ) (1,144 ) Net income $ 7,040 $ 7,522





Three Months Ended Mar. 31, 2023 Dec. 31, 2022 Sep. 30, 2022 Jun. 30, 2022 Mar. 31, 2022 Interest income Loans and leases $ 19,018 $ 17,425 $ 16,320 $ 15,500 $ 14,775 Securities and other 3,320 3,869 3,815 3,565 3,403 Total interest income 22,338 21,294 20,135 19,065 18,178 Interest expense Deposits (4,618 ) (2,822 ) (1,550 ) (950 ) (822 ) Borrowings and debt (695 ) (145 ) (75 ) 30 (65 ) Total interest expense (5,313 ) (2,967 ) (1,625 ) (920 ) (887 ) Net interest income 17,025 18,327 18,510 18,145 17,291 Provision for credit losses on loans (180 ) (525 ) (525 ) (525 ) (525 ) (Provision) credit for credit losses on unfunded loan commitments (225 ) (11 ) 6 8 11 Non-interest income 4,489 3,920 3,911 4,256 4,554 Non-interest expense (12,857 ) (12,854 ) (13,034 ) (12,808 ) (12,665 ) Income before income taxes 8,252 8,857 8,868 9,076 8,666 Provision for income taxes (1,212 ) (1,711 ) (1,179 ) (1,412 ) (1,144 ) Net income $ 7,040 $ 7,146 $ 7,689 $ 7,664 $ 7,522





FIDELITY D & D BANCORP, INC. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (dollars in thousands) At Period End: Mar. 31, 2023 Dec. 31, 2022 Sep. 30, 2022 Jun. 30, 2022 Mar. 31, 2022 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 63,038 $ 29,091 $ 134,042 $ 109,125 $ 97,403 Investment securities 614,526 643,606 635,787 674,833 711,583 Restricted investments in bank stock 5,968 5,268 3,639 3,622 3,231 Loans and leases 1,627,155 1,565,811 1,524,328 1,494,316 1,479,114 Allowance for credit losses on loans (17,910 ) (17,149 ) (16,779 ) (16,590 ) (16,081 ) Premises and equipment, net 31,408 31,307 30,971 30,855 31,336 Life insurance cash surrender value 53,567 54,035 53,711 53,383 53,065 Goodwill and core deposit intangible 21,071 21,168 21,264 21,360 21,462 Other assets 44,198 45,235 48,805 44,036 39,661 Total assets $ 2,443,021 $ 2,378,372 $ 2,435,768 $ 2,414,940 $ 2,420,774 Liabilities Non-interest-bearing deposits $ 591,055 $ 602,608 $ 616,844 $ 610,987 $ 599,497 Interest-bearing deposits 1,552,036 1,564,305 1,636,389 1,606,637 1,610,508 Total deposits 2,143,091 2,166,913 2,253,233 2,217,624 2,210,005 Short-term borrowings 88,989 12,940 10 10 - Secured borrowings 7,560 7,619 7,688 7,736 10,572 Other liabilities 27,494 27,950 28,350 26,951 24,954 Total liabilities 2,267,134 2,215,422 2,289,281 2,252,321 2,245,531 Shareholders' equity 175,887 162,950 146,487 162,619 175,243 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,443,021 $ 2,378,372 $ 2,435,768 $ 2,414,940 $ 2,420,774





Average Quarterly Balances: Mar. 31, 2023 Dec. 31, 2022 Sep. 30, 2022 Jun. 30, 2022 Mar. 31, 2022 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 29,192 $ 73,023 $ 88,863 $ 69,086 $ 95,319 Investment securities 623,097 637,825 672,595 693,121 736,021 Restricted investments in bank stock 5,418 3,840 3,645 3,538 3,228 Loans and leases 1,609,655 1,540,999 1,511,268 1,482,629 1,467,362 Allowance for credit losses on loans (18,380 ) (17,113 ) (16,911 ) (16,441 ) (15,966 ) Premises and equipment, net 31,477 31,190 30,956 31,091 29,301 Life insurance cash surrender value 53,995 53,925 53,599 53,277 52,960 Goodwill and core deposit intangible 21,120 21,210 21,308 21,405 21,517 Other assets 43,690 47,715 42,564 40,878 29,679 Total assets $ 2,399,264 $ 2,392,614 $ 2,407,887 $ 2,378,584 $ 2,419,421 Liabilities Non-interest-bearing deposits $ 585,987 $ 609,262 $ 589,227 $ 593,121 $ 586,363 Interest-bearing deposits 1,559,212 1,589,129 1,614,573 1,579,150 1,592,173 Total deposits 2,145,199 2,198,391 2,203,800 2,172,271 2,178,536 Short-term borrowings 48,937 3,875 10 206 - Secured borrowings 7,548 7,654 7,707 9,644 10,584 Other liabilities 29,651 30,489 29,031 27,164 27,008 Total liabilities 2,231,335 2,240,409 2,240,548 2,209,285 2,216,128 Shareholders' equity 167,929 152,205 167,339 169,299 203,293 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,399,264 $ 2,392,614 $ 2,407,887 $ 2,378,584 $ 2,419,421





FIDELITY D & D BANCORP, INC.

Selected Financial Ratios and Other Financial Data Three Months Ended Mar. 31, 2023 Dec. 31, 2022 Sep. 30, 2022 Jun. 30, 2022 Mar. 31, 2022 Selected returns and financial ratios Basic earnings per share $ 1.25 $ 1.27 $ 1.36 $ 1.35 $ 1.33 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.24 $ 1.26 $ 1.36 $ 1.35 $ 1.32 Dividends per share $ 0.36 $ 0.36 $ 0.33 $ 0.33 $ 0.33 Yield on interest-earning assets (FTE)* 4.06 % 3.78 % 3.60 % 3.50 % 3.34 % Cost of interest-bearing liabilities 1.33 % 0.74 % 0.40 % 0.23 % 0.22 % Cost of funds 0.98 % 0.53 % 0.29 % 0.17 % 0.16 % Net interest spread (FTE)* 2.73 % 3.04 % 3.20 % 3.27 % 3.12 % Net interest margin (FTE)* 3.13 % 3.27 % 3.32 % 3.34 % 3.18 % Return on average assets 1.19 % 1.18 % 1.27 % 1.29 % 1.26 % Pre-provision net revenue to average assets* 1.46 % 1.56 % 1.55 % 1.62 % 1.54 % Return on average equity 17.00 % 18.63 % 18.23 % 18.16 % 15.01 % Return on average tangible equity* 19.45 % 21.64 % 20.89 % 20.79 % 16.78 % Efficiency ratio (FTE)* 57.72 % 56.02 % 56.40 % 55.49 % 56.26 % Expense ratio 1.41 % 1.48 % 1.51 % 1.44 % 1.36 %





Other financial data At period end: (dollars in thousands except per share data) Mar. 31, 2023 Dec. 31, 2022 Sep. 30, 2022 Jun. 30, 2022 Mar. 31, 2022 Pre-provision net revenue* $ 8,657 $ 9,393 $ 9,387 $ 9,593 $ 9,180 Interest income adjustment to FTE* $ 760 $ 700 $ 687 $ 682 $ 668 Assets under management $ 809,897 $ 736,401 $ 678,431 $ 619,420 $ 672,166 Book value per share $ 31.05 $ 28.94 $ 26.02 $ 28.77 $ 30.97 Tangible book value per share* $ 27.33 $ 25.18 $ 22.24 $ 24.99 $ 27.17 Equity to assets 7.20 % 6.85 % 6.01 % 6.73 % 7.24 % Tangible common equity ratio* 6.39 % 6.01 % 5.19 % 5.90 % 6.41 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to: Total loans 1.10 % 1.10 % 1.10 % 1.11 % 1.09 % Non-accrual loans 5.36x 6.77x 5.23x 5.17x 6.97x Non-accrual loans to total loans 0.21 % 0.16 % 0.20 % 0.21 % 0.16 % Non-performing assets to total assets** 0.14 % 0.17 % 0.19 % 0.20 % 0.17 % Net charge-offs to average total loans 0.04 % 0.04 % 0.04 % 0.01 % 0.02 % Capital Adequacy Ratios Total risk-based capital ratio 14.59 % 14.35 % 14.34 % 14.30 % 14.18 % Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 13.42 % 13.27 % 13.27 % 13.21 % 13.11 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 13.42 % 13.27 % 13.27 % 13.21 % 13.11 % Leverage ratio 8.92 % 8.69 % 8.51 % 8.43 % 8.14 %

* Non-GAAP Financial Measures - see reconciliations below

**Note that based on the Company's adoption of ASU 2022-02, Financial Instruments-Credit Losses (Topic 326) Troubled Debt Restructurings and Vintage Disclosures, the recognition and measurement guidance related to troubled debt restructurings (TDR) has been eliminated. As such, TDRs were removed from non-performing assets for the current reporting period to adhere to this standard. Prior periods included accruing TDRs in non-performing assets.



