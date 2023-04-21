Foxtons Group's Q1 trading update highlighted increased revenue per transaction and market share gains, evidence of early progress in rolling out the new strategy - characterised by upgrades to data infrastructure, investment in staff and a reinvigoration of the Foxtons brand. If the strategy succeeds, over the medium term Foxtons expects margins to expand by 500bp and operating profit to more than double. We retain our base case valuation of 59p/share and our preferred 'bull' case valuation of 124p/share, more than three times the current price.

