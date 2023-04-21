

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab has stepped down over a report investigating bullying allegations against him.



Raab, who also held the posts of Justice Secretary and Lord Chancellor, had promised to resign if the inquiry found evidence of bullying.



In his letter of resignation, sent to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Raab said the investigation by senior lawyer Adam Tolley KC dismissed all but two of the claims against him.



He criticized what he called its flawed findings, saying it sets a 'dangerous precedent for the conduct of good government.'



'In setting the threshold for bullying so low, this inquiry has set a dangerous precedent. It will encourage spurious complaints against Ministers, and have a chilling effect on those driving change on behalf of your government - and ultimately the British people,' says the letter that Raab posted on Twitter.



In his opinion, ministers must be able to exercise direct oversight with respect to senior officials over critical negotiations. 'Otherwise the democratic and constitutional principle of ministerial responsibility will be lost.'



Raab was investigated on eight formal complaints lodged by several civil servants about his behavior while acting as Foreign Secretary, Brexit Secretary and Justice Secretary.



Prime Minister Sunak has not reacted to the news of the resignation of his close ally from the Cabinet.



