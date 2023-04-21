DJ TUI AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Notification of Major Holdings 1. Details of issuer

Name: TUI AG Street: Karl-Wiechert-Allee 4 Postal code: 30625 City: Hannover Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900SL2WSPV293B552 2. Reason for notification X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights Other reason: 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Legal entity: JPMorgan Chase & Co. City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA) 4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3. 5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 18 Apr 2023 6. Total positions % of voting rights % of voting rights through Total of attached to shares instruments both in % Total number of voting rights (total of 7.a.) (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) (7.a. + pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG 7.b.) New 3.48 % 4.32 % 7.80 % 178520585 Previous 0.94 % 4.08 % 5.01 % / notification 7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct Indirect Direct Indirect (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) DE000TUAG505 0 6214813 0.00 % 3.48 % Total 6214813 3.48 % b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity Exercise or conversion Voting rights Voting rights date period absolute in % Right to recall shares lent out n/a n/a 175000 0.10 % Internal right to recall shares n/a n/a 696943 0.39 % lent out Total 871943 0.49 % b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or Exercise or Cash or physical Voting rights Voting maturity date conversion period settlement absolute rights in % Third Party convertible bonds - 16/04/2028 16/04/2028 Physical 112482 0.06 % right of use held Convertible bonds 16/04/2028 16/04/2028 Physical 4218109 2.36 % Right to recall convertible 16/04/2028 16/04/2028 Physical 674896 0.38 % bonds lent out Equity Swap 12/05/2023 - 18/07 12/05/2023 - 18/07/ Cash 1753103 0.98 % /2029 2029 Cash-settled Call Options 08/06/2023 08/06/2023 Cash 79686 0.04 % Total 6838276 3.83 % 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: Name % of voting rights (if at % of voting rights through instruments Total of both (if at least 3% or more) (if at least 5% or more) least 5% or more) JPMorgan Chase & Co. % % % JPMorgan Chase Bank, % % % National Association J.P. Morgan International % % % Finance Limited J.P. Morgan Capital % % % Holdings Limited J.P. Morgan Securities 3.31 % % 7.19 % plc - % % % JPMorgan Chase & Co. % % % JPMorgan Chase Holdings % % % LLC J.P. Morgan Broker-Dealer % % % Holdings Inc. J.P. Morgan Securities % % % LLC - % % % JPMorgan Chase & Co. % % % JPMorgan Chase Bank, % % % National Association J.P. Morgan International % % % Finance Limited J.P. Morgan Structured % % % Products B.V. 9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG (only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG) Date of general meeting: Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting: Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % % 10. Other explanatory remarks: Date 20 Apr 2023

