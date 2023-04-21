Pro Football Hall of Fame Converts Field Surfacing to ForeverLawn High-Performance Turf

Canton, Ohio--(Newsfile Corp. - April 21, 2023) - ForeverLawn, Inc.® has completed the field installation at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium at the Pro Football Hall of Fame with their SportsGrass® product line. The field, located in Canton, OH, will be utilized by multiple national organizations including the National Football League (NFL), United States Football League (USFL), and the National Collegiate Athletics Association (NCAA).

"The Pro Football Hall of Fame and Tom Benson Stadium are icons of the Canton area," says Co-Founder Brian Karmie. "We are thrilled to complete the renovation of this historic stadium in our hometown with state-of-the-art SportsGrass Max synthetic turf. We are confident that ForeverLawn's focus on quality, safety, and high performance will provide the best possible playing surface for all athletes for many years to come."

The renovation is part of ForeverLawn's multi-year partnership with Hall of Fame Village, a multi-use sports, entertainment, and media destination. This partnership also facilitated the ForeverLawn Sports Complex, a multi-field community complex with concessions and an indoor field facility, which opened in summer of 2022.

As part of the resurfacing process at Tom Benson Stadium, ForeverLawn passed industry-standard testing for professional sports surfacing including all NFL requirements and FIFA testing. ForeverLawn also recently became the official synthetic turf partner of the Cleveland Browns who will face the New York Jets in the 2023 Hall of Fame Game, the first NFL game to be played on the SportsGrass field.

"We are so excited to have been given the opportunity to install the field at Tom Benson Stadium," says SportsGrass Brand Leader Derek Karmie. "The SportsGrass Max system will provide industry-leading performance and safety for multiple sports. As a Canton-area company, this project is especially important to us and we cherish the opportunity to partner with the Hall of Fame Village to bring high-performance turf to the Hall of Fame Game, USFL, and the many other events hosted here in Canton."

The inaugural use of the new surface will be the USFL matchup between the New Jersey Generals and the Pittsburgh Maulers on Sunday, April 23. For more information on ForeverLawn's involvement with Hall of Fame Village and Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, click here.

About ForeverLawn ForeverLawn® improves spaces and communities through innovative synthetic grass solutions. Beginning in 2004 as the daring entrepreneurial venture of two brothers, ForeverLawn has consistently led the synthetic turf industry through groundbreaking approaches to products and practice. As the premium choice for synthetic surfacing, each product is engineered to solve unique consumer needs and desires while maintaining superior standards and natural aesthetics. Today the company services over eighty localized markets through their dealer network, with an impressive regional, national, and international project portfolio.

Learn how to become a person of impact through business ownership opportunities with ForeverLawn. For more information, visit www.foreverlawn.com.

About SportsGrass SportsGrass by ForeverLawn leads the synthetic turf industry in providing premium, product-based solutions for athletic applications. Manufactured using the highest quality of materials, SportsGrass products are uniquely designed to increase player safety and product durability while reducing the need for infill-all without sacrificing performance. To learn more about SportsGrass, visit www.sportsgrass.com.

