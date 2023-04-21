

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Major economic announcements are not there on Friday. The earnings calendar for the day also is subdued.



President Joe Biden might be announcing his running for the second term. Other geopolitical developments also might attention of investors.



As of 7.43 am ET, the Dow futures were down 24.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were declining 7.50 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were falling 50.25 points.



The U.S. major averages finished in the red on Thursday. The Dow dipped 110.39 points or 0.3 percent to 33,786.62, the Nasdaq slid 97.67 points or 0.8 percent to 12,059.56 and the S&P 500 fell 24.73 points or 0.6 percent to 4,129.79.



On the economic front, the flash Composite Purchasing Managers' Index or PMI for April will be released at 9.45 am ET. The manufacturing index consensus is 49.2. The services Index consensus is 51.5.



The Baker Hughes North American rig count for the week is scheduled at 1.00 pm ET. In the prior week, the North America rig count was 859 and the U.S. rig count was 748.



Federal Reserve Board Governor Lisa Cook will speak on Important Questions for Economic Research before a Carroll Round Keynote Speech event at 4.35 pm ET.



Asian stocks retreated on Friday. Chinese and Hong Kong markets led to regional losses. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index fell 1.95 percent to 3,301.26 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended 1.57 percent lower at 20,075.73.



Japanese shares fell from an eight-month high. The Nikkei average settled 0.33 percent lower at 28,564.37, after rising to 28,778.37, its highest level since Aug. 26. The broader Topix index closed 0.23 percent lower at 2,035.06.



Australian markets fell, dragged down by financials and material stocks. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 slid 0.43 percent to 7,330.40 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended 0.43 percent lower at 7,523.



European shares are trading mostly lower. CAC 40 of France is down 4.79 points or 0.06 percent. DAX of Germany is declining 50.76 points or 0.32 percent. FTSE 100 of England is progressing 10.95 points or 0.14 percent. The Swiss Market Index is up 19.06 points or 0.17 percent.



Euro Stoxx 50 which provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is down 0.19 percent.



