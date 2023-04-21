Bridgewater, New Jersey--(Newsfile Corp. - April 21, 2023) - Nataliya Andreychuk, Co-founder and CEO of Viseven, a global MarTech services provider for life sciences and pharma industries, has been awarded the 2023 Excellence in Customer Service Award by The Business Intelligence Group. The award recognizes Andreychuk's unwavering commitment to providing exceptional customer service and delivering innovative digital solutions to clients.

Nataliya Andreychuk is recognized as one of the top experts in digital pharma marketing and digital content implementation, with over 12 years of solid leadership experience. Under her leadership, Viseven has grown from a startup into a global company with a team of 700+ IT and Pharma Marketing experts from all over the world.

"I am truly honored to receive this award. At Viseven we have always been directed toward bringing high-quality and reliable products to meet the customers' diverse marketing demands. This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team, which I'm proud to lead," commented Nataliya Andreychuk.

Nataliya has been contributing her vast expertise to developing smart digital solutions and software, which are now serving clients in over 70 global markets, delivering intelligent, personalized content across channels, platforms, and countries.

The Excellence in Customer Service Awards celebrate those who are winning by supporting their customers and those who are developing the tools to help others succeed. Awards were given to consultants, outsourcing partners, and technology providers for superior performances in the past 12 months.

"Customer service professionals and suppliers have had to make significant changes to adapt to our evolving world," said Maria Jimenez, chief nominations officer of the Business Intelligence Group. "It is our honor to recognize Nataliya Andreychuk as they are leading by example and making real progress on improving the daily lives of so many."

About Viseven

Viseven is a future-inspired global MarTech Services Provider for the Pharma and Life Sciences industries with more than a decade of experience. Viseven's digital transformation center offers innovative solutions for companies of different sizes and digital maturity levels by merging marketing and digital technology expertise with innovation and strategic capabilities. The company's solutions, products, and services are actively used by the TOP 100 Pharma and Life Sciences companies in more than 50 countries around the globe.

