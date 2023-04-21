Food Truck Connector - Dallas Food Truck Catering: Food Truck Connector Opens Up New Location In Dallas, Texas

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / April 21, 2023 / After successful pilot services in Southern California, Food Truck Connector - Dallas Food Truck Catering, a company that helps people find and book gourmet food trucks for catering, has opened up a new location in Dallas, Texas.

With experience in California working with a range of different food trucks and their owners, the company is confident that its new location in Dallas will offer individuals and businesses an efficient way to access the list of food trucks open in their area, as well as their schedules and availability for special occasions or corporate events.

What is Food Truck Connector?

Formerly a GPS tracking and internet services company, Food Truck Connector - Dallas Food Truck Catering uses its technology base to provide new services to food trucks and their customers, including helping people find the best food trucks for their needs in the shortest amount of time.

Initially using GPS tracking devices installed on the trucks to help food truck owners better manage their trucks, Food Truck Connector - Dallas Food Truck Catering discovered that food truck customers could also use the tracking information to find and order dishes from their favorite food trucks.

The company has now built additional systems that crawl the internet and look for the latest food truck schedules and information. This information is stored in the Food Truck Connector - Dallas Food Truck Catering's databases and is used to help customers find the current positions of their chosen trucks.

Additionally, Food Truck Connector - Dallas Food Truck Catering crawls the internet for brewery information since many brewers also use food trucks and provide automated tweeting for the trucks based on their position and schedule.

Food Truck Connector - Dallas Food Truck Catering continues to add new internet services all the time and has further plans to expand to other states in an effort to help food truck owners and their customers.

Food Trucks In Dallas

Food Truck Connector - Dallas Food Truck Catering's new location in Dallas has already onboarded a variety of popular Texas food trucks, such as:

Greek Girls

Run by a group of Greek women, this Dallas-based food truck stretches its menu beyond Greece and into the broader realm of Mediterranean food. The cuisine offered is packed with a powerful taste and utilizes only the highest quality meat and produce that is purchased fresh daily. The Greek Girls menu offers thin slices of both beef and lamb served in a variety of ways, such as a burger, gyro, over fries, or in a taco.

Ragin Casian

Ragin Casian provides authentic Cajun and Vietnamese dishes that are either served together in a fusion recipe or separately. From hearty gumbo, lemongrass jambalaya, crawfish wontons, and Vietnamese street tacos, Ragin Casian uses the freshest quality ingredients and pairs them with authentic spices and seasonings to bring out a robust flavor.

Nacho Loco

First, a successful pop-up restaurant in corporate buildings, Nacho Loco, has used its popularity to launch a food truck specializing in powerfully flavored dishes. You can choose between hearty carne asada and grilled chicken tacos, nachos, and ice cold Jarritos or Mexican sodas.

The Hot Potato

The Hot Potato takes loaded baked potatoes and combines them with a tasty global twist. This popular truck is run by a couple who have combined their respective Jamaican and Mexican roots to offer the best of both worlds in a hearty baked potato. A few of their savory fillings include tender and zesty jerk chicken, curry chicken, Caribbean stew, Mexican green chili, and tangy Mexican Elote.

SALT

SALT is a veteran and Ukrainian refugee owned food truck that utilizes its chef's 30 years of professional experience to offer Cuban sandwiches, gourmet grilled cheeses, nachos, quesadillas, and Ukrainian specials.

More information

To find out more about Food Truck Connector - Dallas Food Truck Catering and its complete list of food trucks available for booking in Dallas, Texas, please visit the website at https://foodtruckconnector.com/texas/dallas-food-truck-catering/.

https://thenewsfront.com/food-truck-connector-opens-up-new-location-in-dallas-texas/

Contact Information:

Food Truck Connector - Dallas Food Truck Catering

2002 Ross Ave

Dallas

TX 75201

United States

+1 972 784 8068

https://foodtruckconnector.com/texas/dallas-food-truck-catering/

SOURCE: Food Truck Connector - Dallas Food Truck Catering

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/750600/Food-Truck-Connector-Opens-Up-New-Location-In-Dallas-Texas