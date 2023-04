3BL Media: An Opportunity to Make a Difference at Network Effect: Dallas

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 21, 2023 / 3BL is stopping in Dallas, TX to host our second Network Effect, a series of conversations tackling some of the most pressing issues facing the people and planet today. Each Network Effect is distinctive, bringing together corporate leaders and practitioners for critical dialogue that explores meaningful solutions to sustainability and social impact issues.

If you have been looking for an opportunity to expand your network and spearhead positive change alongside like-minded individuals, join us for Network Effect: Dallas at Hotel ZaZa in Dallas Uptown, TX on May 1 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Register for Network Effect: Dallas at no cost here.

Hear from leading Texas brands, like Ericsson North America, Frito-Lay, Tetra Pak and Texas Capital Bank on how these businesses are approaching their sustainability strategies and why that work matters on a local and global scale.

Don't miss candid conversations with:

Bhushan Joshi, Head of Sustainability & Corporate Responsibility, Ericsson North America

Effie Dennison, EVP, Head of Community Development & Corporate Responsibility, Texas Capital Bank

Valeria Rivas, Corporate Communications & Citizenship Director, Frito-Lay

Larine Urbina, VP of Communications, Tetra Pak

Madeline Patterson, ESG Strategy Lead, BCW

Dave Armon, CEO, 3BL Media

Admission is free and breakfast is included.

Click here to register.

