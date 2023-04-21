Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 21.04.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Seien Sie auf das Schlimmste vorbereitet: Die richtigen Entscheidungen und die richtigen Aktien
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 851908 | ISIN: NO0005052605 | Ticker-Symbol: NOH1
Tradegate
21.04.23
15:42 Uhr
6,840 Euro
-0,214
-3,03 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
OBX
EURONEXT-100
1-Jahres-Chart
NORSK HYDRO ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NORSK HYDRO ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,8726,93816:34
6,8746,92616:34
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.04.2023 | 15:22
124 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Norsk Hydro: Primary insiders purchase shares

Primary insiders in Norsk Hydro ASA have on April 20, 2023, acquired shares in Norsk Hydro ASA in connection with the company's share purchase scheme for employees in Norway.

See the list below for primary insiders who have purchased shares. The shares have been purchased at a subscription price of NOK 77.24 per share before discount.

NamePositionShares purchasedNew holding
Hilde Merete AasheimPresident & CEO388141 292
Arvid MossEVP, Hydro Energy388184 357
Eivind KallevikEVP, Hydro Aluminium Metal38885 382
Hilde Vestheim NordhEVP, People & HSE38811 146
Pål KildemoEVP & CFO38824 472
Trond Olaf ChristophersenEVP, Corporate Development3885 772

Investor contact:
Line Haugetraa
+47 41406376
Line.Haugetraa@hydro.com

Media contact:
Halvor Molland
+47 92979797
Halvor.Molland@hydro.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachments

  • KRT-1500 - Arvid Moss (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/dd6857b1-78ae-402f-90f5-d23f90a075c8)
  • KRT-1500 - Hilde Merete Aasheim (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/4e926865-1b90-4a8e-8c68-10ded0d2442c)
  • KRT-1500 - Hilde Vestheim Nordh (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/0528de43-6c20-41c4-819b-3f4d25cc746d)
  • KRT-1500 - Paal Kildemo (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/8132d493-ee4d-448d-86b8-361c3c5b06cb)
  • KRT-1500 - Trond Olaf Christophersen (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/144dec88-7042-475a-9575-9c02edd175ba)
  • KRT-1500 Eivind Kallevik (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/45ec5639-38c5-4e86-936a-11ca1398b8c0)

© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.