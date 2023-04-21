Norsk Hydro: Primary insiders purchase shares

Primary insiders in Norsk Hydro ASA have on April 20, 2023, acquired shares in Norsk Hydro ASA in connection with the company's share purchase scheme for employees in Norway.
See the list below for primary insiders who have purchased shares. The shares have been purchased at a subscription price of NOK 77.24 per share before discount.
|Name
|Position
|Shares purchased
|New holding
|Hilde Merete Aasheim
|President & CEO
|388
|141 292
|Arvid Moss
|EVP, Hydro Energy
|388
|184 357
|Eivind Kallevik
|EVP, Hydro Aluminium Metal
|388
|85 382
|Hilde Vestheim Nordh
|EVP, People & HSE
|388
|11 146
|Pål Kildemo
|EVP & CFO
|388
|24 472
|Trond Olaf Christophersen
|EVP, Corporate Development
|388
|5 772
Investor contact:
Line Haugetraa
+47 41406376
Line.Haugetraa@hydro.com
Media contact:
Halvor Molland
+47 92979797
Halvor.Molland@hydro.com
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Attachments
- KRT-1500 - Arvid Moss (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/dd6857b1-78ae-402f-90f5-d23f90a075c8)
- KRT-1500 - Hilde Merete Aasheim (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/4e926865-1b90-4a8e-8c68-10ded0d2442c)
- KRT-1500 - Hilde Vestheim Nordh (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/0528de43-6c20-41c4-819b-3f4d25cc746d)
- KRT-1500 - Paal Kildemo (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/8132d493-ee4d-448d-86b8-361c3c5b06cb)
- KRT-1500 - Trond Olaf Christophersen (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/144dec88-7042-475a-9575-9c02edd175ba)
- KRT-1500 Eivind Kallevik (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/45ec5639-38c5-4e86-936a-11ca1398b8c0)