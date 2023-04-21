Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 21.04.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Seien Sie auf das Schlimmste vorbereitet: Die richtigen Entscheidungen und die richtigen Aktien
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 885287 | ISIN: GB0001738615 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
CAPITAL GEARING TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAPITAL GEARING TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
21.04.2023 | 16:06
76 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Director Declaration

Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Director Declaration

PR Newswire

London, April 21

Capital Gearing Trust plc

To: PR Newswire

From: Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c.

LEI:213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53

Date:21 April 2023

Director Declaration

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14, the Company announces that Wendy Colquhoun, a Non-executive Director of the Company, has been appointed as a Non-executive Director of Murray International Trust plc with effect from 1 September 2023.

All enquiries:

Juniper Partners Limited

Company Secretary

Email: company.secretary@capitalgearingtrust.com

© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.