Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Director Declaration
PR Newswire
London, April 21
Capital Gearing Trust plc
To: PR Newswire
From: Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c.
LEI:213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53
Date:21 April 2023
Director Declaration
In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14, the Company announces that Wendy Colquhoun, a Non-executive Director of the Company, has been appointed as a Non-executive Director of Murray International Trust plc with effect from 1 September 2023.
All enquiries:
Juniper Partners Limited
Company Secretary
Email: company.secretary@capitalgearingtrust.com