Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Director Declaration

Capital Gearing Trust plc

LEI:213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53

Date:21 April 2023

Director Declaration

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14, the Company announces that Wendy Colquhoun, a Non-executive Director of the Company, has been appointed as a Non-executive Director of Murray International Trust plc with effect from 1 September 2023.

