ERS announced last month its next-generation Standard to certify restoration projects on the Voluntary Carbon Markets (VCMs).

The company launches a public consultation on this new Standard, opened globally until May 5th 2023.

The consultation process ensures the Standard is well-informed, practical and aligned with the needs and expectations of its users.

ERS kicks-off a public consultation for the Ecosystem Restoration Standard, which assesses and monitors the impact of restoration projects on climate, biodiversity, and local livelihoods. ERS is committed to empowering local communities by ensuring 70% of climate financing is channeled directly to the ground. The public consultation will gather input and feedback from key actors, including corporates, NGOs, governments, local communities.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230421005294/en/

The Ecosystem Restoration Standard is open for public consultation (Photo: Business Wire)

Founded in 2020 by Thibault Sorret (CEO) and Priscille Raynaud (Director of Operations), the Ecosystem Restoration Standard was built in a context where the voluntary carbon markets present a challenge for astute buyers. As historical carbon credit inventories deplete, projects are sold at multiples of their true cost, profiting middlemen rather than projects and communities on the ground.

The company's founders believe that the Ecosystem Restoration Standard will enable more financing to reach restoration sites. The standard stipulates that at least 70% of the financing needs to go to the project. In doing so, the company hopes that its upcoming standard will enable restoration projects to play a critical role in meeting global climate and biodiversity objectives.

Thibault Sorret, Co-Founder and CEO of ERS, explains:

By engaging key actors and the general public in the consultation process, the standard is more likely to be widely adopted and positively impact the ecosystem restoration initiatives and projects it aims to support. Our stakeholders' opinion matters to us. We want their feedback on the Ecosystem Restoration Standard.

Participate in the Public Consultation on the Ecosystem Restoration Standard until May 5th 2023.



Please note that ERS has presented the Standard in detail during a Webinar session. Watch the replay

Key Figures Facts

Validated standard design on 3 pilot projects in Panama, Costa Rica and Madagascar

in Panama, Costa Rica and Madagascar Deep expertise in remote sensing technology

Technology with built in partnership with the European and French Space Agencies

Worked with world-renowned climate, biodiversity, and livelihood experts

Media room The Ecosystem Restoration Standard

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230421005294/en/

Contacts:

Press

Pauline VETTIER

Press Officer

p.vettier.ext@ers.org

Thibault SORRET

Co-Founder and CEO

t.sorret@ers.org

+33-(0)6-46-34-35-64