Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, April 21
[21.04.2023]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|21.04.23
|IE000LZC9NM0
|16,499,832.00
|USD
|0
|116,021,393.22
|7.0317
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|21.04.23
|IE000DOZYQJ7
|9,112,950.00
|EUR
|0
|62,399,086.88
|6.8473
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|21.04.23
|IE000GETKIK8
|5,528,151.00
|GBP
|0
|52,531,127.44
|9.5025
|Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF (USD)
|21.04.23
|IE000XIITCN5
|1,671,506.00
|GBP
|0
|15,244,580.86
|9.1203
|Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|21.04.23
|IE000HKX6U62
|764,510.00
|SEK
|0
|89,373,181.84
|116.9026