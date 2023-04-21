Kingston, Jamaica--(Newsfile Corp. - April 21, 2023) - Global travel can be an exhilarating experience, but it also comes with its fair share of risks. From losing your way in an unfamiliar city, to encountering medical emergencies, these risks are very real. Understanding this reality, First Alert is proud to announce the global launch of its award-winning travel safety app, that brings 24hr emergency response services to the fingertips of travellers worldwide.





Founded by Jamaican tech entrepreneur Aldain Reid, First Alert has created a first-of-its-kind, on-demand emergency response service for travellers; successfully bridging the gap between technology and travel safety. The app leverages cutting-edge solutions to offer users a one-stop solution for all their travel safety requirements; connecting them to a 24hr contact centre manned by trained dispatch professionals who provide assistance in various emergency situations, such as medical, roadside assistance, or personal safety issues.

The First Alert app is a comprehensive travel safety solution designed to give travellers peace of mind, whether they get lost in an unfamiliar city, feel unsafe, or encounter an unexpected bout of illness.

But that is just the beginning. The app offers several convenient subscription packages for individuals, couples, families, and weekend playmakers alike, making it accessible to everyone. It is available on both iOS and Android platforms, and is perfect for family excursions, solo travellers, company travel, group trips, and digital nomads.

"We are super excited to unleash the power of technology to revolutionise travel safety with the global launch of First Alert," said Reid. "We believe that every traveller deserves the peace of mind that comes with knowing that help is just a tap away. Our travel safety app is designed to provide exactly this assurance. With the app's user-friendly interface and diverse range of services, our ultimate aim is to empower travelers to confidently explore new destinations without worrying about potential risks."

First Alert's commitment to excellence has earned the company numerous accolades, including the Jamaica National Innovation Award in the Health and Safety category in 2018, in recognition of its game-changing innovation. With its global launch underway, First Alert is set to make a profound impact on travel safety, empowering travellers to explore the world with confidence.

