Acre: You Only Have 48 Hours To Join 1500+ Sustainability Practitioners

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 21, 2023 / The object of the Sustainability Census is to give our profession the opportunity to go where no other sustainability-focused census or employment survey has gone before.

The survey will enable us to uncover the true state of the profession so that we can make sense of what really matters, highlight opportunities for creating an even greater impact, and move away from making assumptions about the profession to making data-informed inferences. It will cover topics such as the demographic composition of the profession, global hiring trends, compensation, working patterns, job functions, current challenges, and equity, diversity, and inclusion (EDI).

By capturing objective data on the full sustainability employment landscape - covering everything from compensation and working patterns to job functions and the challenges of achieving net zero targets - we can collectively help sustainability professionals blaze the trail toward a low carbon economy.

Sustainability professionals face a challenge in identifying the true problems within their profession and obtaining the necessary resources, funding, and talent to solve them. To bridge this knowledge gap, the survey was developed by Acre, a specialist sustainability recruitment and executive search firm, to generate the most comprehensive data on the global sustainability employment landscape ever collected. The survey aims to provide a valuable platform for sustainability professionals to understand the state of their profession and make data-informed inferences.

The data collected will be used to produce global reports, which will be divided into chapters with localized insights for each region. The Sustainability Census will be conducted over a one-month period following its launch, and the first regional chapter report will be released in Summer 2023. Partners including Eco-Business, Diversity in Sustainability, ICRS, EcoVoice, 3BL Media, Reconsidered, Carntone, The Purpose Business, and HR PSOR will drive data collection efforts, and distribution partners will raise awareness of the survey to encourage responses.

Acre's Founder, Andrew Cartland, expressed his commitment to supporting sustainability professionals in navigating the transition towards net zero and bridging the knowledge gap around global hiring trends, growth within sectors, EDI trends, and more.

"While the sustainability employment landscape is changing every day, we know that change cannot happen in isolation. This is why we are making a call for the community to come together and take part in this survey to drive the highest response rate possible globally. This ensures we have the most meaning dataset available, so that we are able to provide both individuals and businesses with a blueprint for better, more informed decision-making as we work towards a low carbon economy together."

